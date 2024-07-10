Deep-Sea Mining Rush Sparks Environmental Concerns

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.42 +1.01 +1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.38 +0.72 +0.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.19 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.323 -0.021 -0.90%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.510 -0.017 -0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 250 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.510 -0.017 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 13 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 954 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 13 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 407 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 67.61 -0.92 -1.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 83.56 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 81.81 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.01 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 75.81 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.81 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.41 -0.92 -1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.26 -0.92 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 76.11 -0.92 -1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 17 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.80 -0.90 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

BP Predicts Global Oil Demand Will Peak In 2025

Uzbekistan's Trade Deficit Widens Despite Increased Trade Volume

Uzbekistan's Trade Deficit Widens Despite Increased Trade Volume

Uzbekistan is experiencing a growing…

U.S. Gas Rig Count Jumps as Oil Rig Count Remains Unchanged

U.S. Gas Rig Count Jumps as Oil Rig Count Remains Unchanged

The total number of active…

China’s Renewable Energy Surge Strains Power Grid

China’s Renewable Energy Surge Strains Power Grid

China's rapid deployment of wind…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Deep-Sea Mining Rush Sparks Environmental Concerns

By Felicity Bradstock - Jul 10, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Deep-sea mining is gaining momentum as countries seek critical minerals for the green transition, but scientists are raising alarms about potential environmental consequences.
  • The International Seabed Authority (ISA), responsible for regulating deep-sea mining, is racing to finalize rules by 2025 but faces internal conflicts and accusations of misconduct.
  • Several countries and major companies are calling for a pause on deep-sea mining until the environmental impacts are better understood and regulations are in place.
Ocean

Over the last year, it has become clear that deep-sea mining for metals and minerals is likely to be approved in some regions of the world, as companies fight for the right to invest in innovative mining projects. There are huge critical mineral reserves worldwide under the seabed, which have made companies increasingly eager to commence deep-sea mining activities to extract the minerals as demand continues to rise. The push for a global green transition has sent the global demand for minerals, such as nickel, copper, and cobalt sky-high. Onshore mining activities have intensified in recent years to address this demand and several companies are looking to the sea to respond to this demand. However, scientists are concerned about what impact deep-sea mining could have on the environment, such as the potential disruption of marine ecosystems. 

Earlier this year, Norway approved the world’s first deep-sea mineral mining, with the government suggesting that it may be less harmful to the environment than land-based mining. There is an abundance of potato-sized nodules of critical minerals that Norway says are vital for a green transition. However, Norway did not plan to immediately commence mining operations, rather, the government aimed to assess proposals from mining companies on a case-by-case basis for license approval. However, without an international regulatory framework in place to manage deep-sea mining, there were concerns over the potential environmental impact of operations.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA), the U.N. regulator that oversees deep-sea mining, sees the launch of deep-sea mining activities in the coming years as an inevitability and has been working to develop sectoral regulations. The ISA regulates mining across an area covering 54 percent of the world’s oceans, representing 68 member states as well as the EU, but not the U.S. The ISA aims to produce deep-sea mining regulations by 2025. However, 24 countries have called for a pause on deep-sea mining, supported by several major companies, such as Google, Samsung, and Volvo, due to the lack of comprehension of the impact of such activities. 

The ISA’s secretary general, Michael Lodge, is fighting to get environmental rules finalized that would make deep-sea mining possible in the Pacific Ocean, between Hawaii and Mexico. However, his opponent, Leticia Carvalho, believes that it could take several years to write the rules needed to regulate the sector, and no mining applications should be approved during that time. Leadership elections are coming up and whoever takes the reigns of the ISA will have significant power over deep-sea mining, with several countries in favor for economic reasons and several staunchly against the idea for environmental reasons. 

Now, there is a major controversy over the ISA leadership of the world’s seas. There have been recent accusations of trickery, which could undermine the legitimacy of the organization’s coming agenda. It recently came to light that a former senior ISA executive filed a complaint with the UN in May, accusing Lodge and his top deputy of misusing agency funds. Supporters of each of the candidates have accused the other side of attempting to influence the outcome of the election by offering to pay for travel costs for delegates and pay delegations’ past-due membership fees. As countries in arrears are not permitted to vote, this could influence the outcome. 

Last month, the ambassador of Kiribati, a small Pacific Island nation that supports Michael Lodge’s candidacy, asked Carvalho to step down in exchange for a possible high-level staff job at the Seabed Authority. In response to the accusations, Lodge stated, “You have a collation of vague, unsubstantiated, unfounded and anonymous rumors, gossip and hearsay which are demonstrably untrue, lack any foundation of fact or evidence and do not stand up to any objective scrutiny.” 

Last month, Japan announced that it had made a new discovery of over 200 million tonnes of manganese nodules rich in battery metals in the Pacific Ocean, within the country’s exclusive economic zone. Experts from the University of Tokyo and the Nippon Foundation found the deposits on the seabed near Minamitorishima, a remote Tokyo Island, at depths of about 5,500 meters. The Nippon Foundation and partners hope to start extracting the nodules in 2025, to support Japan’s green energy sector. 

As more countries are looking to commence deep-sea mining operations, following several discoveries of critical mineral deposits in recent years, the ISA must act fast to ensure the sector is adequately regulated. The lack of regulation means that governments and private companies could start mining without the proper rules in place to ensure safety standards are adhered to for environmental preservation. However, with the recent controversy over the ISA leadership elections, the organization must restore trust with its member states while continuing to develop mining regulations in line with previous aims for a mining code. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Hedge Funds Are Headhunting Succesful Power Traders
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify
Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb

Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb
Beryl May Threathen Core of U.S. Refining Industry

Beryl May Threathen Core of U.S. Refining Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com