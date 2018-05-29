Could This Be The Biggest Opportunity In Cannabis Markets?

It’s no secret - marijuana is big business.

With wide-spread legalization expectedly approaching in Canada, and other parts of the world likely to follow, companies are racing to claim their slice of what could be a $63-billion annual global market.

Valuations in most every sector of the industry have exploded.

Unfortunately, there’s just one ugly problem investors are ignoring.

In an industry where a popular cannabis strain could be worth millions or even billions of dollars, growers are struggling to protect their valuable intellectual property.

Ownership disputes have already kicked off, with legal battles underway.

Fortunately, Vancouver based BLOCKStrain Technology Corp (TSX-V:DNAX) is working on a definitive technology solution.

They’ve introduced the world’s first fully integrated and secure Blockchain platform to register and track cannabis IP from genome to sale.

It will record potentially billions of data points across the marijuana logistics chain - positioning BLOCKStrain to become the “big data” equivalent of Google for pot.

Here are five reasons investors should pay attention to BLOCKStrain (TSX-V:DNAX)

The Wave to Legalize Marijuana For Widespread Use Huge Intellectual Property Concerns Blockchain Technology for Pot The Search Engine for Cannabis Major Industry Partners

The Birth Of A $63-Billion Industry

We’re on the eve of a global marijuana revolution.

By mid-summer, Prime Minister Trudeau is expected to sign legislation legalizing the production and sale of cannabis across Canada.

Medicinal marijuana is already legal in Canada and in 20 U.S. states, and nine additional states - including Colorado, Nevada and California – have legalized it for recreational purposes.

Global spending on legal cannabis is expected to spike to $63 billion by 2024.

Deloitte predicts the Canadian market alone might be worth $22.6 billion.

This isn’t just a North American story either.

Germany is poised to be the leader of the European cannabis market, and Italy is expected to be second with $1.2 billion in sales by 2027.

In South America, countries like Uruguay have already gone fully legal.

Early stage pot investors have earned stunning returns in the sector. Medical innovators like OWC Pharmaceuticals have shot up as much as 5,324 percent.

Growers like Canopy Growth have popped 1,291 percent.

But there’s a huge problem in the industry that nobody is talking about. And, it’s a problem BLOCKStrain (TSX-V:DNAX) is leading the charge to solve.

A Major Intellectual Property Dilemma

Marijuana has been illegal in most of the world since 1923.

Growers were operating in a black market. Unlike with cotton or tobacco, you couldn’t file a patent if you invented a new, superior strain of the plant.

Up until now, it was impossible for breeders to secure the rights to their strains. There are some 1,420 individual strains of cannabis grown world-wide.

That’s a big problem when cannabis plant breeds can vary by yield, fiber and cannabinoid content, flavor and aroma - not to mention dozens of other factors.

Proof of ownership for a specific strain of cannabis is paramount in a multibillion dollar industry. Before now, there was simply no way to do it.

Nor was there any way for consumers to verify what they were buying.

That’s not just bad for business. Given the 500 known chemical compounds in a single marijuana plant, it’s also incredibly dangerous for the consumer.

With legalization looming, the status quo needs to change… and fast!

Regulators in Canada have stated their intention to “establish an efficient, accountable and transparent system for regulatory oversight of the supply chain.”

This requires the collection and management of a tremendous amount of data.

The industry will need to start tracking factors like pesticide use, quality control, as well as possession limits and serving sizes in order to validate and verify products.

That’s where BLOCKStrain comes in.

How The Blockchain Will Protect Pot Growers

BLOCKStrain Technology Corp (TSX-V:DNAX) is introducing the first blockchain based platform that registers and tracks cannabis IP from genome to sale.

The technology was invented by co-founder Tommy Stephenson.

He has been developing enterprise software for Fortune 500 companies for nearly 20 years and previously served as the CTO of California based Ghost Group, Inc. - the largest cannabis software company in the world, with its flagship product Weedmaps.com.

BLOCKStrain will keep an immutable, cryptographically secure record of the entire logistical chain - establishing a single source of truth for cannabis strains and their ownership.

How it works is simple.

User groups - including cannabis breeders and growers of all sizes - register by creating an account with BLOCKStrain, which starts the process.

They submit seeds, flower and post-extraction product for testing to a registered and approved testing facility, which then submits test results to BLOCKStrain.

After verification by the network - a Registration Affidavit is auto-generated and given a unique “BLOCKStrain Address” along with a traceable QR Code.

This QR code can be integrated into product packaging.

Producers, patients, consumers and regulators will be able to not only verify the product’s quality and authenticity - but can also rate it, write reviews and share opinions.

Growers and breeders will gain the ability to protect their IP. Governments will be able to effortlessly manage regulation, and monitor compliance in real time.

Consumers will finally know what they’re really buying.

And BLOCKStrain (TSX-V:DNAX) will be central to every single transaction.

The Search Engine Of Cannabis

According to The Economist, data is now the most valuable commodity on Earth. It’s more valuable than oil or gold, and a lot more critical for most businesses.

Google, Facebook and Twitter owe their multi-billion-dollar valuations to it.

BLOCKStrain (TSX-V:DNAX) will eventually have billions of data points on every step of the cannabis logistics chain - from breeders to growers, distributors and consumers.

They’ll be the biggest “Big Data” player in the marijuana industry.

And, that means huge potential monetization opportunities.

The company intends to collect fees on everything from strain registration and certification, to analytics and custom software development on a SaaS model.

Bottom line: by offering a secure API network they've made it easy for testing providers, grow facilities, app and software developers, research groups and major supply chain platforms to build cannabis-centric applications.

Their technology will be at the center of innovation for a potential $63-billion industry. As we speak, BLOCKStrain is already building out their ecosystem.

A Major Lead Client And Investor

On March 19th, 2018 - WeedMD Inc. announced a strategic investment of $500,000 into BLOCKStrain Technology Corp (TSX-V:DNAX), in return it will receive a board seat, making it the first LP to integrate blockchain into its ecosystem..

WeedMD is a licensed producer under the Canadian government’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

It has a 26,000-sq.-ft. indoor facility in Ontario and a second facility under development, with another 610,000-sq.-ft. of capacity.



In addition to its own production, the company has entered into supply agreements and other strategic relationships to expand its capacity.

With this deal, WeedMD has become Canada’s first licensed producer for medical marijuana to integrate blockchain technology into its ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to have the strategic support of WeedMD in the development and launch of our technology-based solutions,” said CEO Robert Galarza.

“By utilizing BLOCKStrain, WeedMD can now expand its library of world-class genetics while building customers’ trust.”

For BLOCKStrain, the addition of a world-class licensed producer serves as a valuable proof-of-concept for its platform, as well as a source of early funding.

What’s Coming Next

It could be only a matter of weeks before full legalization comes to Canada. And as this catalyst creeps closer, investors should keep their eyes on BLOCKStrain (TSX-V:DNAX).

BLOCKStrain is the first company to use blockchain technology to tackle the problem of testing and verifying large quantities of cannabis for mass consumption.

It has the potential to save producers and distributors a fortune in regulatory compliance costs by simplifying the whole process, all while protecting their valuable intellectual property from infringement.

BLOCKStrain (TSX-V:DNAX) has the potential to become the backbone of the world’s cannabis IT infrastructure - tracking billions of data points in real time. In an era where data is more profitable than oil, that’s an incredible business proposition.

Other companies to watch as cannabis and blockchain technology boom:

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) The venerable film and camera company Eastman Kodak was in the news late in 2017: the company announced it was launching its own corporate crypto-currency, KodakCoin, with some help from Global Blockchain Technologies.

KodakCoin has already raised $8 million, though its ICO has been delayed a few weeks to allow the SEC to ensure all the buyers are fully accredited.

Kodak is determined to integrate crypto tech into its business. KodakCoin will allow Kodak customers, including professional photographers and film developers, to interact through a Kodak network, using the KodakCoin as an alternative currency.



IBM (NYSE: IBM) Another old company with pedigree, IBM (International Business Machines) has suffered from sluggish performance, posting only a single quarter of positive revenue growth in the last five years.

But IBM has a trick up its sleeve: its technicians and engineers are masters of blockchain technology and the cloud.

In September 2017, IBM was voted the No. 1 blockchain tech firm in a survey of 400 executives.

The big company is engaged in a number of blockchain research initiatives. It’s engaged in the open-source HyperLedger project and has built a portfolio of Fortune-500 clients covering industries where blockchain is about to disrupt.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) According to one analyst, it’s the perfect blockchain play: Overstock.com.

After patiently developing blockchain tech through its subsidiary TZero, Overstock.com had a big year in 2017: its stock value leapt from $20 to over $80, and its market cap jumped above $1.5 billion, before falling back down a bit.

The tZero trading platform that Overstock will be unveiling uses blockchain to “revolutionize how markets are traded,” according to the company’s press release.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the most innovative and well-known companies within the tech sector, but its Windows platform is the most widely used operating system on the planet. First launched in 1985, Windows has shaped what is expected from a personal home computer.

But Microsoft is appealing to investors for more just its Windows platform. Like Intel, Microsoft is diving head first into an entirely new market. With key partnerships utilizing and implementing blockchain technology, the company’s upside could have huge potential as the tech takes off.

By. Ian Jenkins

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include that Blockstrain’s technology will work as well as expected; that the cannabis industry in Canada and worldwide will continue to grow and meet sales expectations; that Blockstrain’s technology will successfully validate and verify products, providing security for LPs and transparency for users; that Blockstrain can dominate the Canadian cannabis verification market; that Blockstrain could bring its tech to cannabis markets all over the world; that using the blockchain cuts down on verification costs; that the WeedMD deal could lead to other and bigger such deals; that six more clients are scheduled to come on line, and more partnerships are soon expected to be announced; and that Blockstrain could adapt its technology to service other industries.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including, without limitation, risks with respect to: that Blockstrain’s technology may not achieve the expected results and its accomplishments may be limited; that Blockstrain may not establish a market for its services as expected; competitors may quickly enter the industry; general economic conditions in the US, Canada and globally; the inability to secure financing necessary to carry out its business plans; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; the possibility that government policies or laws may change; technological change may result in Blockstrain’s solutions not be the best or cheapest available; Blockstrain not adequately protecting its intellectual property; interruption or failure of information technology systems; the cannabis market may not grow as expected; Blockstrain’s technology may not adapt to other industries; and regulatory risks relating to Blockstrain’s business, financings and strategic acquisitions. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information other than as required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) has been paid by the profiled company or a third party to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by Blockstrain ninety thousand US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. We have been compensated by Blockstrain to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for Blockstrain. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public and non-public sources but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the information is correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares and/or stock options of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities.