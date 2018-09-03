China’s Natural Gas Imports Soar Despite Domestic Output Growth

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.08 +0.28 +0.40%
Brent Crude 11 mins 78.13 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.865 -0.051 -1.75%
Mars US 3 days 72.20 -0.15 -0.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.74 +0.02 +0.03%
Urals 4 days 75.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 5 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Louisiana Light 5 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 21 hours 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 4 days 66.29 -0.16 -0.24%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.865 -0.051 -1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 75.78 +0.38 +0.50%
Murban 21 hours 77.55 +0.06 +0.08%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 72.62 +0.29 +0.40%
Basra Light 4 days 76.77 -0.08 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 76.91 +0.32 +0.42%
Bonny Light 21 hours 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Bonny Light 21 hours 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Girassol 21 hours 78.39 +0.29 +0.37%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.74 +0.02 +0.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 43.91 -0.51 -1.15%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 37.75 +0.74 +2.00%
Canadian Condensate 5 days 66.75 +0.74 +1.12%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 70.40 +0.74 +1.06%
Sweet Crude 5 days 52.25 +0.74 +1.44%
Peace Sour 5 days 43.85 +0.74 +1.72%
Peace Sour 5 days 43.85 +0.74 +1.72%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 58.50 +0.74 +1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 65.00 +1.24 +1.94%
Central Alberta 5 days 50.25 +0.74 +1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.25 -0.50 -0.75%
Giddings 4 days 60.00 -0.50 -0.83%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.45 +1.04 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 4 days 63.75 -0.45 -0.70%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.70 -0.45 -0.66%
Eagle Ford 4 days 67.70 -0.45 -0.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.25 -0.45 -0.67%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 -1.50 -2.48%
Buena Vista 4 days 76.31 -0.45 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Labor Day: Amazon/Bernie Sanders - Warehouse War
  • 11 minutes US sells 11 million barrels of oil from reserve
  • 15 minutes Ten years since market crash
  • 2 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 39 mins Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 8 hours Kremlin Says U.S. Spy Efforts Show It Is Meddling In Russia's Affairs
  • 8 hours GM in Race to be the First Manufacturer to Offer 180 Miles of EV Range in 10 Minutes
  • 9 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 3 hours Film on Venezuela's staggering collapse
  • 9 hours NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 4 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 10 hours California's Reliance on Saudi Arabia and OPEC Grows
  • 9 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 6 hours Two regimes, the same face: Iran And Syria Sign Deal For Military Cooperation
  • 3 hours As EU Divisions Deepen, Macron Stakes Out Electoral Turf
  • 8 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 9 hours Sits in a Saudi prison, with no charges and no court

Breaking News:

Outages At Norwegian Gas Fields To Cut Supply Up To Four Weeks

Alt Text

Is This The World’s Most Beautiful Electric Car?

Jaguar has just stunned the…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Inch Lower As Rig Count Rises

After a decline last week,…

Alt Text

California Fights Trump’s Offshore Oil Drilling Plans

The Trump Administration and the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

China’s Natural Gas Imports Soar Despite Domestic Output Growth

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 03, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT PetroChina

PetroChina—the country’s largest oil and gas producer—is betting big on boosting natural gas production in line with the Chinese policy to increase its gas production and industrial and residential gas use.

Yet, planned production increases at the biggest upstream company will not even come close to reducing China’s dependence on oil and natural gas imports—they are set to further rise as the country’s energy demand grows, while domestic oil and gas production capacities struggle in vain to keep up with growth.

PetroChina will also look to raise its crude oil production as the world’s largest oil importing country tries to reverse a decline in its domestic crude oil production while its oil demand continues to grow.

To this end, PetroChina is planning to raise natural gas production at a faster rate than oil production.

“Domestic oil and gas resources are not good enough for significant production increases,” PetroChina’s vice chairman Zhang Jianhua told S&P Global Platts on the sidelines of the firm’s first-half earnings briefing last week.

Like the other Chinese state oil majors, PetroChina has also benefited from the higher crude oil prices and strong refining margins this year, reporting doubled net profit for the first half of 2018 and the best quarterly performance in the second quarter since Q2 2015.

PetroChina’s domestic crude oil production dropped by 1.3 percent in the first half of 2018, but domestic natural gas production rose by 2.5 percent, the company said in its H1 2018 earnings filing.

Over the next five years, PetroChina targets to raise its natural gas production by around 4-5 percent, while it sees oil production up 1 percent, the company’s managers said. Related: Saudis Boosted Oil Production To 10.424 Million Bpd In August

China’s overall crude oil production has been falling over the past two years as output at ageing fields declines. Gas production, while rising, is not enough to meet soaring demand amid the government efforts to cut pollution by having industries and residents switch to natural gas from coal.

China’s crude oil production dropped 2.6 percent on the year in July, and fell by 2.1 percent annually between January and July, according to data by the National Bureau of Statistics of China.

Although natural gas production increased, China will import growing volumes of gas to support its cleaner-fuel, cleaner-air policies.

According to the Gas 2018 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), as domestic production can’t keep pace, China will become the world’s largest natural gas importer by 2019. Due to the country’s policy to reduce air pollution, China is expected to account for 37 percent of the global increase in natural gas consumption between 2017 and 2023, more than any other country, the IEA analysis shows. Related: Survey: OPEC’s August Production Rises

Last year, global natural gas demand rose by 3 percent, which was the highest increase since 2010. In China, demand jumped by 15 percent, accounting for nearly a third of the global increase. China’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports surged, resulting in China surpassing South Korea and becoming the world’s second-largest LNG importer behind Japan.

By 2023, China’s natural gas demand is expected to rise by an average 8 percent per year, accounting for over a third of global demand increase, the IEA said in its report. The share of imports in China’s natural gas supply is seen rising from 39 percent to 45 percent by 2023, the Paris-based agency forecasts.

By boosting natural gas production, PetroChina aims to seize market opportunities while following China’s cleaner-fuel policies. Yet, China’s gas demand will vastly outpace domestic production growth, making China an even more important player on the global natural gas and LNG markets than it is now.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Production Nears Record High

Next Post

Russia’s Oil Companies Thrive Amid Sanctions
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data
Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

 The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

 Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

 Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com