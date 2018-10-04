Cannabis Is About To Go Global

Mark October 17th on your calendar.

This is the day that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada will sign a piece of legislation into law that fully legalizes recreational cannabis.

It will unlock a market that could be worth $22.6 billion per year.

But… the pot stock story is hardly over.

In fact – it appears we’re now entering Phase 2 of the global marijuana revolution.

And one company is making big waves…

On Monday, July 16th Scythian Biosciences (CSE:SCYB, OTCMKTS:SCCYF) announced the sale of their Latin American and Jamaican assets to Aphria for what was then $193,000,000.

As of September 27th that deal has now officially closed.

The transaction includes 15,780,000 shares of Aphria stock.

On the date of closing the deal, Aphria’s share price was $17.78, giving a value of $280,568,400 to their position. Which could become Scythian’s “war chest” for Phase 2 of the cannabis global legalization march.

The company is now targeting the 1.37 billion potential consumers around the world especially in the United States but also Europe.

Scythian Biosciences aims to exploit their massive capital position to become one of the world’s first truly global cannabis industry incubators.

They’ve developed and flipped major assets in Colombia, Jamaica and Argentina. And, with plenty of projects in their incubation pipeline - they’re just getting started.

Now they’re targeting Brazil, Europe and the United States.

Here are five key reasons to keep Scythian Biosciences (CSE:SCYB, OTCMKTS:SCCYF) on your radar:

1. We’re On The Eve Of Canadian Legalization

2. A $57 Billion Global Marketplace

3. A Potential $296 Million Incubation War Chest

4. Breakthrough Concussion Therapies

5. An Elite Pot Stock Management Team

We’re On The Eve of Canadian Legalization

On June 7th, 2018 the Senate of Canada approved the Trudeau government’s landmark legislation to end cannabis prohibition in Canada.

After months of furious debate, the Prime Minister has announced that Bill C-45 - The Cannabis-Act - will become law on the 17th of October 2018.

For the Canadian pot industry, it was a momentous occasion.

Arcview Market Research predicts legal cannabis sales in Canada will reach close to $22 billion by 2021 - up from nearly $7 billion last year.

We’re talking about an annual industry growth rate of 26 percent.

Deloitte estimates the total economic impact could be $22.6 billion annually - more than the combined Canadian sales of beer, wine and spirits.

Companies like Scythian Biosciences (CSE:SCYB, OTCMKTS:SCCYF) are poised to be key players.

Legalizing recreational cannabis could result in demand of about 400,000 kilograms of cannabis in its first full year, according to Canaccord Genuity analysts.

And that’s just for recreational use.

Demand for medical cannabis is also growing at a significant pace, and the total combined demand for the first year could be 575,000 kilograms.

The Financial Post reports there will soon be 3.8 million recreational users in Canada.

Medical innovators like OWC Pharmaceuticals have seen tremendous success.

Growers like Canopy Growth have become brand names.

With news that C-45 had passed the Senate, many publicly traded cannabis stocks gained credibility and stature.

But, if you think that’s the end of the revolution… you’re wrong.

Canadian legalization is just Phase 1 of a much larger global phenomenon.

With a population of just 36 million - Canada is dwarfed by the 1.37 billion people located in progressive, high income jurisdictions worldwide, many of whom will become cannabis consumers.

And, for Scythian Biosciences - which is aggressively pursuing markets in Europe and the United States - that’s an enormous opportunity.

The World’s First Cannabis Incubator

On the eve of full legalization in Canada, cannabis industry leaders know they must pursue international expansion to justify long-term market cap growth.

Scythian Biosciences (CSE:SCYB, OTCMKTS:SCCYF) actively incubated cannabis startups in Latin American and the Caribbean - and the opportunities created so quickly were staggering in the potential for scale.

Scythian was an early mover in markets including Colombia, Argentina and Jamaica.

This year their acquisition target under contract - ABP S.A. became the first multinational to receive an Import License for CBD oil by the Argentina Ministry of Health. – ABP S.A. is part of their sale of assets to Aphria Inc.

This deal was structured to give Scythian access to Argentina’s network of hospitals, doctors, retail pharmacies, private health providers and public health system, a valuable asset now sold to Aphria Inc for cash and shares. Aphria also acquired Scythian’s assets in Colombia and Jamaica.

Scythian’s Phase 1 targets in South America and the Caribbean have been sold to Aphria Inc., with Scythian reaping 9-figure rewards for spotting the potential.

You might say they’re the world’s first truly global cannabis incubator.

Breakthrough Cannabinoid Therapies

Market leaders in the burgeoning Cannabis industry know growing isn’t enough. You need to move up the value chain, into biotech and branded products.

The goal is to move up the value chain - boosting product value.

Scythian Biosciences (CSE:SCYB, OTCMKTS:SCCYF) is pursuing both.

The Company intends to create a range of cannabis consumer brands, to be distributed through their own digital platforms, retail units and via partners.

They are also developing a proprietary cannabinoid-based combination drug therapy for the treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury.

According to the CDC, there were about 2.8 million TBI-related emergency department (ED) visits, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States in 2013.

Scythian believes its unique cannabinoid technology can mitigate brain damage caused by concussions by easing the aftereffects of the brain’s contact with the skull.

The way Scythian accomplishes this is through a combination of drug molecules including CBD (a CB2 receptor agonist) and NMDA receptor antagonists.

These molecules act to reverse inflammation and modulate the immune response - reducing swelling and pressure on the brain after the initial injury.

This technology is covered by Scythian’s first patent application.

Scythian’s second patent filing covers methods for treating gastrointestinal inflammation in chronic diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease.

These diseases affect between 25 and 45 million people in the United States.

The Company currently has clinical trials and research partnerships with the University of Miami.

A World Class Management Team

CEO - Rob Reid

Mr. Reid is a leading business figure in Europe's legal cannabis industry. He is co-founder of Prohibition Partners, a company that provides market data and intelligence to investors, entrepreneurs and regulators.

He is also co-founder of Cannabis Europa, a conference series that will focus on the science and policy required to shape the future of Europe's medical cannabis industry.

He is a partner of European Cannabis Holdings, a private investment firm focused on building out ancillary assets across the region.

Chief Medical Officer - Michael Barnes

Professor Barnes MD FRCP is a leading world authority in neurological rehabilitation and has emerged as an influential voice in medical cannabis policy in Europe.

He is the Honorary Professor of Neurological Rehabilitation at the University of Newcastle, and Founder and President of the World Federation of Neurological Rehabilitation.

He’s also the past President of the British Society of Rehabilitation Medicine and was elected to the membership of the European Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine.

Notably, he was the first doctor in the United Kingdom to be granted the ability to issue a medical prescription for cannabis to a child with an ailment.

Here’s Why Investors Need To Pay Attention Today:

With the closed sale of Scythian Biosciences (CSE:SCYB, OTCMKTS:SCCYF) LATAM and Jamaican assets for cash and stock worth up to $296 million - it’s time to pay attention.

Management is already investigating new acquisitions.

The playbook in Brazil is planned to be identical to Argentina, Jamaica and Colombia.

Scythian has announced it will also grant Aphria a right to purchase up to 90% of the issued and outstanding common shares of an entity in Brazil (which Scythian is currently seeking to acquire) at terms to be agreed upon.

With an incubation pipeline fueled by their partnership with Aphria and an up to $339 million war chest to deploy as it is turned into cash - Scythian is a company on the move.

Other companies taking the marijuana industry by storm:

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a holdings company which rings true to its name. Its portfolio is diversified and expansive. Compass Diversified is included in this list due to its Manitoba Harvest holding. Manitoba Harvest is a leading hemp foods producer and distributor, priding itself on high quality and easily accessible products.

In Compass’ recent earnings report, the company boasted a massive 24 percent increase in revenue from the year prior. Additionally, Compass released some positive projects for the rest of the financial year.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israel-based company which develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of specialty medications. The company is the world’s largest generic drug maker and is represented in markets across the planet. Teva has recently joined the cannabis race with a product designed to treat pain using cannabis administered through an inhaler.

Teva’s substantial market share and motivation to grow, in addition to its innovative drive make it a very appealing stock for investors. The company is one of the few on this list which pay out dividends to investors, and with its incredible marketing strategy, it offers great value to those who hold shares.

Recently, Teva released some more positive news after being approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat migraines.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIRP) is set to boom in the coming years. The company has formulated a strategy to target properties for acquisition and management to be leased to state-licensed marijuana growers, a market which is certain to flourish. Innovative Industrial’s leasing plan is simple: the tenant is responsible for everything from taxes to maintenance. The company’s hands-off approach allows for a steady stream of revenue with little oversight.

In September, IIRP announced that it would be issuing dividends equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.40 per common share to shareholders in the third quarter.

Canopy Growth (OTCMKTS:TWMJF) was the first cannabis organization to surpass the $1 billion market cap level, and it is one of the biggest names in the industry. When the upcoming cannabis legislation is passed in Canada, a jump in stock price here is near-inevitable.

The problem with stocks of this size, of course, is that the upside is unlikely to be near the upside of those new and dynamic smaller players in the space – but the downside is far more appealing for a conservative investor.

Beleave (OTCMKTS:BLEVF) became Cannabis Wheaton’s fifth production partner in May and the parties will work cooperatively to identify an appropriate second site to be acquired and developed by a newly formed special purpose subsidiary of Beleave ("NewCo"). The proposed second site is expected to be located in Ontario and will be designed to accommodate an estimated 200,000 square feet of cultivation space.

In addition to its constantly expanding production capacity, Beleave also recently announced a $20 million investment agreement with Alumina Partners. "This agreement underpins Beleave's ability to execute on growth initiatives in line with our strategic plan without any firm obligation to use this capital," Beleave Chief Financial Officer, Bojan Krasic explained.

By Joao Peixe

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Notice for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information includes that investor interest in the cannabis sector will continue to grow to October 17, 2018 and beyond; that cannabis use and sales will grow as currently predicted; Scythian’s intended acquisition of various foreign companies and expansion into the US market; that the Aphria stock owned by Scythian will retain its current value and that Scythian can realize a profit on its sale; Scythian’s plans to incubate projects in various locations throughout the world; that it could be granted licensable patents; that Scythian will get an exclusive cannabis distribution license in Florida; that Scythian will create a range of cannabis consumer brands, to be distributed through their own digital platforms, retail units and via partners, that Scythian can develop a proprietary cannabinoid-based combination drug therapy for the treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury; and that it will be able to carry out its business plans.

Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results or events are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Scythian. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: that a regulatory approval that may be required for the intended acquisitions and subsequent sales are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; growing competition for intended acquisitions in the cannabis industry; potential future competition in the markets Scythian operates for sales; competitors may quickly enter the industry; general economic conditions in the US, Canada and globally; the inability to secure financing necessary to carry out its business plans; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; the possibility that government policies or laws may not permit legal cannabis sales or growth or that favorable laws in place may change; Scythian not adequately protecting its intellectual property; interruption or failure of information technology systems; the cannabis market may not grow as expected; Scythian’s technology may not achieve the expected results and its accomplishments may be limited; Florida may not grant to Scythian an exclusive cannabis medical license; even if it is granted the Florida license, Scythian may not be able to profitably use it; Scythian may not successfully develop a cannabis consumer brand; and it may not be successful in developing a cannabis based treatment for concussions and brain therapy; even if it develops a successful treatment, it may not be able to protect its intellectual property; its patent applications may be rejected or successfully challenged; Scythian’s business plan also carries risk, including its ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; incubator risk investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under US federal laws; and regulatory risks relating to Scythian’s business, financings and strategic acquisitions.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Safehaven.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) has been paid by the profiled company or a third party to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by Scythian seventy thousand US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. We have been compensated by Scythian to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for Scythian. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public and non-public sources but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the information is correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares and/or stock options of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Safehaven.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Safehaven.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities.