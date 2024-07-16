Canada's Oil Industry Enjoys Boom Year, But There's a Catch

Canada's oil industry is enjoying a boom year with the start of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project in May, which tripled the volumes Alberta's oil producers can send via the pipeline to the Pacific coast.

But the ambitious climate policies of the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – with plans to cap emissions on hydrocarbon production – are angering energy producers and alienating voters.

Canada's federal policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions include policies such as more taxes, including carbon taxes on the price of gasoline.

Alberta, the province producing most of Canada's oil and gas, has slammed federal policies for consumer taxes and emissions caps on the energy industry, arguing that these measures are harming the provincial and federal economic growth and further burdening consumers and companies.

The Price of Pollution

Just this week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responded to a Trudeau post on X, saying that Canadians don't believe the price on pollution introduced by the federal government should remain.

"Your carbon tax is crippling us, making everything more expensive. The cost of fuel, less food in the shopping cart, and extra fees on our utility bill."

Smith added, "Even your own Parliamentary Budget Officer confirms that this tax will devastate Canada's economy, costing billions and pushing families further into hardship."

"This tax needs to go."

Moreover, Trudeau's plans to make the Canadian grid gas and coal-free by 2035 is not practical, and eliminating natural gas plants from Canada's power system would make it unreliable, Smith told The Wall Street Journal in a recent interview.

Canada's efforts to reduce emissions are rated as "highly insufficient" by Climate Action Tracker, which monitors government action on emissions.

But the federal government's latest policies go too far and will be punishing not only energy companies but Canada's consumers and economy, too, Alberta argues.

Energy Emissions Caps

At the end of last year, Canada's federal government introduced a draft framework to cap pollution from the oil and gas sector to reduce emissions.

The plan proposes to cap 2030 emissions at 35% to 38% below 2019 levels while providing compliance flexibilities to emit up to a level about 20 to 23% below 2019 levels.

The industry and the oil-producing province of Alberta slammed the emissions cap proposal, saying it would effectively cap oil and gas production.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) has criticized the plan for being too ambitious and emphasized that the industry is already working hard to reduce emissions.

"At a time when the country's citizens are experiencing a substantial affordability crisis, coincident with record budget deficits, the federal government risks curtailing the energy Canadians rely on, along with jobs and government revenues the energy sector contributes to Canada," CAPP said in a statement at the end of 2023.

Last month, executives at major Canadian oil and gas producers, including Suncor, Imperial Oil, Cenovus Energy, and Enbridge, expressed concerns that the proposed emissions cap would be a kind of de-facto production cap.

CAPP said in May that Canada's oil and gas industry could lose US$55 billion (C$75 billion) in upstream investment by 2035 if the federal government implements the stringent 40% emissions cap from 2030, citing a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights it had commissioned.

"Instead of supporting emissions reduction in upstream operations, a new cap and trade system adds costs and uncertainty, which stifles investment and will force producers to curtail production to reach compliance," CAPP President & CEO Lisa Baiton said.

"The loss of Canadian oil and natural gas exports will be made up by other nations, who may not share Canada's high environmental and emissions standards."

Canada's Oil Boom

Amid the ongoing debate about the emission cap and whether it could turn into a de-facto cap on production, Canada's oil industry is enjoying good times lately. The start of the TMX – which is now state-owned after the federal government boughtthe project and related infrastructure from Kinder Morgan back in 2018 – is expanding access to markets for Canadian oil producers and is set to boost the price of Canada's heavy crude oil for years to come, top executives at the major energy firms say.

Constrained for years due to insufficient egress, Canada's oil now has nearly 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of additional market access.

And producers are taking advantage of this. They began ramping up production at the end of last year in anticipation of the TMX start in the first half of this year. Canadian oil firms now get more bang for their buck as the discount of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark for Canadian heavy crude sold at Hardisty in Alberta, has narrowed relative to the U.S. crude oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) in recent weeks.

The rise in Canada's oil sands output, mostly thanks to the Trans Mountain Expansion, is making the country one of the top non-OPEC+ contributors to growing global supply this year, alongside the United States, Guyana, and Brazil.

Some analysts even forecast that Canada could be the single largest source of oil supply growth, ahead of the U.S. or Guyana.

"Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Canada could be the largest source of increased oil supply across the globe in 2024," Marc Ercolao, economist at TD Economics, wrote in a report earlier this year.

