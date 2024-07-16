Canada's Oil Industry Enjoys Boom Year, But There's a Catch

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.87 -1.04 -1.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.90 -0.95 -1.12%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.79 -0.60 -0.71%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.175 +0.017 +0.79%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.473 -0.019 -0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 256 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.473 -0.019 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 19 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 959 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 19 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 413 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 68.11 -0.30 -0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.06 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.31 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.51 -0.30 -0.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 76.31 -0.30 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.31 -0.30 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 75.91 -0.30 -0.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 82.76 -0.30 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 76.61 -0.30 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 78.69 -0.95 -1.19%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 72.44 -0.41 -0.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.72 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.14 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.00 -0.50 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.00 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.41 -0.30 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 9 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 11 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

IMF Cuts Saudi Economic Growth Projection On Oil Cuts

WTI Falls To $80 Despite Expectations of Global Q3 Supply Deficit

WTI Falls To $80 Despite Expectations of Global Q3 Supply Deficit

Oil prices fell on weaker…

AI's Rapid Growth Threatens Energy Industry, Economy, and Climate

AI's Rapid Growth Threatens Energy Industry, Economy, and Climate

AI's rapid growth poses a…

Big Auto Eyes $2B in Govt Grants to Boost EV Production

Big Auto Eyes $2B in Govt Grants to Boost EV Production

The Energy Department will issue…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canada's Oil Industry Enjoys Boom Year, But There's a Catch

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 16, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Plans to cap emissions on hydrocarbon production are angering energy producers and face resistance in Canada's major oil province Alberta.
  • At the end of last year, Canada's federal government introduced a draft framework to cap pollution from the oil and gas sector to reduce emissions.
  • The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) has criticized the plan for being too ambitious and emphasized that the industry is already working hard to reduce emissions.
Canada drilling

Canada's oil industry is enjoying a boom year with the start of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project in May, which tripled the volumes Alberta's oil producers can send via the pipeline to the Pacific coast.

But the ambitious climate policies of the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – with plans to cap emissions on hydrocarbon production – are angering energy producers and alienating voters.

Canada's federal policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions include policies such as more taxes, including carbon taxes on the price of gasoline.

Alberta, the province producing most of Canada's oil and gas, has slammed federal policies for consumer taxes and emissions caps on the energy industry, arguing that these measures are harming the provincial and federal economic growth and further burdening consumers and companies.

The Price of Pollution

Just this week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responded to a Trudeau post on X, saying that Canadians don't believe the price on pollution introduced by the federal government should remain.

"Your carbon tax is crippling us, making everything more expensive. The cost of fuel, less food in the shopping cart, and extra fees on our utility bill."

Smith added, "Even your own Parliamentary Budget Officer confirms that this tax will devastate Canada's economy, costing billions and pushing families further into hardship."

"This tax needs to go."

Moreover, Trudeau's plans to make the Canadian grid gas and coal-free by 2035 is not practical, and eliminating natural gas plants from Canada's power system would make it unreliable, Smith told The Wall Street Journal in a recent interview.

Related: Syrian “Godfather of Oil” for the Regime Killed in Drone Strike

Canada's efforts to reduce emissions are rated as "highly insufficient" by Climate Action Tracker, which monitors government action on emissions.        

But the federal government's latest policies go too far and will be punishing not only energy companies but Canada's consumers and economy, too, Alberta argues.

Energy Emissions Caps

At the end of last year, Canada's federal government introduced a draft framework to cap pollution from the oil and gas sector to reduce emissions.

The plan proposes to cap 2030 emissions at 35% to 38% below 2019 levels while providing compliance flexibilities to emit up to a level about 20 to 23% below 2019 levels.

The industry and the oil-producing province of Alberta slammed the emissions cap proposal, saying it would effectively cap oil and gas production.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) has criticized the plan for being too ambitious and emphasized that the industry is already working hard to reduce emissions. 

"At a time when the country's citizens are experiencing a substantial affordability crisis, coincident with record budget deficits, the federal government risks curtailing the energy Canadians rely on, along with jobs and government revenues the energy sector contributes to Canada," CAPP said in a statement at the end of 2023.

Last month, executives at major Canadian oil and gas producers, including Suncor, Imperial Oil, Cenovus Energy, and Enbridge, expressed concerns that the proposed emissions cap would be a kind of de-facto production cap.

CAPP said in May that Canada's oil and gas industry could lose US$55 billion (C$75 billion) in upstream investment by 2035 if the federal government implements the stringent 40% emissions cap from 2030, citing a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights it had commissioned.

"Instead of supporting emissions reduction in upstream operations, a new cap and trade system adds costs and uncertainty, which stifles investment and will force producers to curtail production to reach compliance," CAPP President & CEO Lisa Baiton said.

"The loss of Canadian oil and natural gas exports will be made up by other nations, who may not share Canada's high environmental and emissions standards."

Canada's Oil Boom

Amid the ongoing debate about the emission cap and whether it could turn into a de-facto cap on production, Canada's oil industry is enjoying good times lately. The start of the TMX – which is now state-owned after the federal government boughtthe project and related infrastructure from Kinder Morgan back in 2018 – is expanding access to markets for Canadian oil producers and is set to boost the price of Canada's heavy crude oil for years to come, top executives at the major energy firms say.

Constrained for years due to insufficient egress, Canada's oil now has nearly 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of additional market access.

And producers are taking advantage of this. They began ramping up production at the end of last year in anticipation of the TMX start in the first half of this year. Canadian oil firms now get more bang for their buck as the discount of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark for Canadian heavy crude sold at Hardisty in Alberta, has narrowed relative to the U.S. crude oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) in recent weeks.

The rise in Canada's oil sands output, mostly thanks to the Trans Mountain Expansion, is making the country one of the top non-OPEC+ contributors to growing global supply this year, alongside the United States, Guyana, and Brazil.

Some analysts even forecast that Canada could be the single largest source of oil supply growth, ahead of the U.S. or Guyana.  

"Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Canada could be the largest source of increased oil supply across the globe in 2024," Marc Ercolao, economist at TD Economics, wrote in a report earlier this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

WTI Falls To $80 Despite Expectations of Global Q3 Supply Deficit
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay
Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery

Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery
Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant

Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant
Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel

Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel
International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com