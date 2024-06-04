Can Turkmenistan's Energy Exports Buy Influence in Beijing?

Turkmenistan occupies a unique position in Central Asia as the lone state in the region enjoying a trade surplus with China. Nevertheless, Beijing’s diplomatic signals suggest that Turkmenistan isn’t a high priority for Chinese diplomats.

According to a report published by the Turkmen government-connected website, Business Turkmenistan, first quarter trade turnover in 2024 between Ashgabat and China totaled almost $2.6 billion. Turkmenistan accounted for almost 92 percent of that figure, or $2.39 billion, via sales of natural gas to Beijing.

All other Central Asian states are running huge deficits in their bilateral trade with China. Meanwhile, the value of Chinese-Turkmen trade appears to dwarf that between Turkmenistan and Russia. In comments published by Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency, Russia’s envoy in Ashgabat, Ivan Volynkin, revealed that annual bilateral trade turnover in 2023 was just over $1.6 billion, far less than just the first quarter Turkmen-Chinese figures.

Despite Turkmenistan’s surplus, the country doesn’t seem to receive due diplomatic respect from Beijing. For example, China sent a noticeably low-level delegation to Ashgabat in mid-May, headed by a Chinese parliamentary functionary, for a Turkmen state celebration marking the 300th anniversary of the birth of the nation’s national poet, Magtymguly Fragi. Despite the apparent snub, the Chinese delegation received red-carpet treatment from Turkmen leaders, including a meeting with President Serdar Berdymuhamedov.

In late May, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, speaking at a governmental meeting, characterized China as a key strategic partner. Without delving into specifics, Meredov said relations with China are “effectively developing” in all spheres – political, commercial, cultural and humanitarian.

