Can Turkmenistan's Energy Exports Buy Influence in Beijing?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.83 -1.39 -1.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.97 -1.39 -1.77%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.02 -1.06 -1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.677 -0.079 -2.87%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.319 -0.016 -0.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.30 -0.63 -0.77%
Chart Mars US 214 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.319 -0.016 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.74 -1.43 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.01 -1.84 -2.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 76.99 -3.36 -4.18%
Graph down Basra Light 917 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 76.96 -3.55 -4.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.57 -2.97 -3.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.30 -0.63 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 370 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 61.02 -2.77 -4.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.37 -2.77 -3.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.62 -2.77 -3.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 70.72 -2.77 -3.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 67.42 -2.77 -3.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 67.42 -2.77 -3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.47 -2.77 -3.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 77.42 -2.77 -3.45%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 67.82 -2.77 -3.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.45 -2.77 -4.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.21 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.85 -4.37 -5.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.75 -2.75 -3.74%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.29 -1.32 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 16 hours For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 6 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

What Does the Reimposition of U.S. Sanctions Mean for Venezuela’s Oil Industry?

What Does the Reimposition of U.S. Sanctions Mean for Venezuela’s Oil Industry?

The reimposition of U.S. sanctions…

Sweden Accuses Iran of Using Gangs to Target Israelis and Iranian Dissidents

Sweden Accuses Iran of Using Gangs to Target Israelis and Iranian Dissidents

Sweden has accused Iran of…

Kenya's Ambitious Plan to Become a Clean Tech Hub

Kenya's Ambitious Plan to Become a Clean Tech Hub

Kenya has long been a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Turkmenistan's Energy Exports Buy Influence in Beijing?

By Eurasianet - Jun 04, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Turkmenistan holds a unique position in Central Asia with a substantial Q1 2024 trade surplus with China, driven primarily by natural gas exports.
  • Despite economic leverage, Turkmenistan appears to lack diplomatic clout with China, as evidenced by a low-level delegation sent for a recent cultural event.
  • The value of Turkmen-Chinese trade significantly outweighs that with Russia, suggesting a shift in economic dependencies.
Pipeline

Turkmenistan occupies a unique position in Central Asia as the lone state in the region enjoying a trade surplus with China. Nevertheless, Beijing’s diplomatic signals suggest that Turkmenistan isn’t a high priority for Chinese diplomats.

According to a report published by the Turkmen government-connected website, Business Turkmenistan, first quarter trade turnover in 2024 between Ashgabat and China totaled almost $2.6 billion. Turkmenistan accounted for almost 92 percent of that figure, or $2.39 billion, via sales of natural gas to Beijing. 

All other Central Asian states are running huge deficits in their bilateral trade with China. Meanwhile, the value of Chinese-Turkmen trade appears to dwarf that between Turkmenistan and Russia. In comments published by Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency, Russia’s envoy in Ashgabat, Ivan Volynkin, revealed that annual bilateral trade turnover in 2023 was just over $1.6 billion, far less than just the first quarter Turkmen-Chinese figures.

Despite Turkmenistan’s surplus, the country doesn’t seem to receive due diplomatic respect from Beijing. For example, China sent a noticeably low-level delegation to Ashgabat in mid-May, headed by a Chinese parliamentary functionary, for a Turkmen state celebration marking the 300th anniversary of the birth of the nation’s national poet, Magtymguly Fragi. Despite the apparent snub, the Chinese delegation received red-carpet treatment from Turkmen leaders, including a meeting with President Serdar Berdymuhamedov.

In late May, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, speaking at a governmental meeting, characterized China as a key strategic partner. Without delving into specifics, Meredov said relations with China are “effectively developing” in all spheres – political, commercial, cultural and humanitarian.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Next Post

Chinese Money Managers Eye Middle East Oil Wealth
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis
Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?

Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?
Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move
What's Behind the Recent Rally in Copper Prices?

What's Behind the Recent Rally in Copper Prices?
Ukraine’s Drones Are Hammering Russian Oil Refineries

Ukraine’s Drones Are Hammering Russian Oil Refineries

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com