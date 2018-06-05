Big Brands Jumping On The Blockchain Bandwagon

Crypto. Blockchain. ICO. With Bitcoin and other digital currencies floundering, these have become dirty words for the sophisticated investor.

Yet they’re far from the whole story.

Some of the big winners of the tech era - Google, Facebook, Netflix, Twitter, Uber and AirBnB - arose after the NASDAQ crashed in 2000.

We’re potentially looking at a similar playbook for the crypto revolution.

Behind the scenes - an elite group of savvy VCs, entrepreneurs and technologists have partnered with some of the Fortune 500 to bring us the next blockchain revolution.

Creating what experts now see as the first and most promising blockchain hedge fund.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE:BLOC.CN; OTC: BLKCF).

A company that gives investors ground floor exposure to a new wave of innovation. And the company’s new partnerships with household names such as Playboy & Kodak help show how fast blockchain technology is becoming mainstream.

Breaking Update: Hewlett Packard has announced a partnership with Global Blockchain Technologies to transform the data storage market. This groundbreaking agreement will allow users to profit from excess digital storage space, expanding on the success of companies such as AirBnb and Uber in utilizing the sharing economy.

Global Blockchain Technologies Inc. (CNE:BLOC.CN; OTC: BLKCF) is unlike any company you’ve ever seen.

It operates like a hedge fund for investors interested in cryptocurrencies, an incubator for blockchain technologies, and a company that’s at the forefront of the next Internet.

BLOC shareholders are able to diversify their risk from the volatile crypto market.

The company delivers value to its shareholders through its innovative investment strategy and through its expertise in the world of blockchain and crypto.

Right now, we believe it’s trading cheap…but that could change in the near future as its assets are expected to go up in value.

Think of it as a fund for today’s most cutting-edge technological innovations, with a close-up view of blockchain-based tech developments happening across a host of industrial sectors.

Get in Early on the Crypto Deal Flow

Deal flow is critical in venture capital investing. The best firms get access to the best deals.

According to President Shidan Gouran, “When you invest in us, you’re investing in a company run by people who have been in blockchain from the beginning.”

The company is led by experts in the field: they’re not idle speculators. These are serious blockchain and crypto professionals who have brought some of the world’s largest crypto projects to market.

BLOC’s stable of experts is led by Steven Nerayoff, a blockchain pioneer who was involved with one crypto currency that enjoyed a 94,000 percent increase.

Nerayoff is as plugged into the crypto world as anyone out there, having seen a currency he worked on rise to a billion-dollar value, including Ethereum, worth $70 billion.

He’s joined by Kyle Kemper, brother in law to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and legendary investors Jim Rodgers, Jeff Pulver and Michael Terpin.

And in April, BLOC announced it was adding former NYMEX chairman Richard Schaeffer to its Advisory Board.

BLOC acts like a crypto ETF, offering investors access to the opportunities of the crypto market with much less of the risk than with any one of them individually.

And with deal-makers like Nerayoff at the helm, BLOC expects to have first round access to the best crypto deals out there.

A Venture Capital Incubator

BLOC (CSE:BLOC.CN; OTC: BLKCF) does even more than seek early access to crypto market tokens.

The company also acts as a tech incubator for blockchain-based firms hoping to use the powers of the blockchain to transform traditional industries.

Many believe that the blockchain is poised to transform whole economies worldwide. Firms have already found uses for it in real estate, healthcare, retail…the sky’s the limit.

BLOC wants to bring capital to practical blockchain applications, helping companies build brands, improve customer loyalty and leverage the power of the blockchain to enter the twenty-first century.

The opportunities for utilizing the blockchain in existing systems is staggering.

Take the video game industry, worth $11 billion. Cryptocurrencies are already utilized in dozens of different games to build user loyalty and facilitate in-game transactions. Putting more game content on the blockchain could expand how users interact with one another.

Then there’s finance, worth $1.4 trillion. Major banks have embraced the newest trends in AI, blockchain and machine-learning technology, but they’re lagging behind the broader trends and are racing to catch up.

BLOC has pioneered a new blockchain technology, known as Laser, that seeks to optimize operations and links blockchain networks together.

Laser represents a breakthrough in financial technology or “fintech,” and is intended to make utilizing the blockchain for secure transactions even easier. It’s blockchain without borders.

Global Blockchain’s Laser project intends to act as SWIFT for cryptocurrencies... a $500 billion market. “Having many different currencies is actually very good for the crypto world”, says Shidan Gouran, President of BLOC. “Now that they can be transacted across blockchains, transactions between these currencies can occur as though you were trading US dollars for Euros.”

Finally, BLOC is the lead investor in KODAKOne, the world’s first corporate-branded cryptocurrency platform.

KODAKOne is a platform focused on image protection, monetization and distribution. Secured on the blockchain, it’s expected to begin beta testing in 2018. It will provide an image marketplace for users to buy, sell and trade photos.

KODAKOne has sought to operate in full compliance with SEC regulations in an effort to reduce or eliminate the securities regulatory risks associated with other crypto plays.

On May 21, KODAKOne launched its initial coin offering (ICO), through the sale of SAFTs–Simple Agreements for Future Tokens–contracts to comply with securities registration requirements.

The future of crypto may be in corporate branded coins—opportunities for companies to build customer loyalty and offer users the chance to win discounts and earn points from distinct, branded tokens.

And it’s even more possible with the efforts of BLOC, the world’s first blockchain incubator.

A Bevy of Assets

BLOC (CSE:BLOC.CN; OTC: BLKCF) has built what appears to be a strong portfolio of assets.

The company has holdings in all the major crypto currencies: Bitcoin ($142 billion market cap.), Ethereum ($70 billion), Ripple ($26 billion) and Litecoin ($7 billion), to name just a few.

Also included in its portfolio are dozens of smaller cryptocurrencies with high upside potential.

BLOC reduces the risk through its diverse holdings to offer value to investors who don’t want to take on the risk of individual cryptocurrencies. It also makes investing in the crypto market as simple as adding a stock to your portfolio.

According to Gouran, “Our team understands the space, and they are investing in innovative projects in areas that are attractive for long-term growth.”

Finally, BLOC has begun to make inroads into video games. With 400 million users and an entrenched culture of cryptocurrencies based on in-game “loot boxes,” the industry is ripe for disruption.

BLOC is developing a “game galaxy” where cryptocurrencies are used exclusively, all based on the blockchain.

Tapping into the internal microtransaction market for video games could unlock billions in revenue.

One mobile game, Clash of Clans, is built around microtransactions, and in 2016 it cleared $2.3 billion.

Another game, the hugely popular online game EVE Online, had an in-game economy worth $55 million in 2016. The in-game currency of World of Warcraft is worth more than the economy of Venezuela—suggesting that there can sometimes be literally more money in games than in oil.

BLOC is only a $122 million market cap company, but could have access to industries and opportunities worth billions.

As its access to such opportunities increases, BLOC seeks to add to its ample portfolio—and has the potential to deliver more and more rewards to its shareholders.

In a League of Its Own

BLOC (CNE:BLOC.CN; OTC: BLKCF) is the only company like it around.

It’s an incubator for blockchain-based innovations and some of the world’s most cutting-edge technologies.

BLOC also functions like a hedge fund for the crypto world—a way for investors to participate in the crypto market without direct exposure to the individual cryptocurrencies.

This $52 billion market cap firm has a business plan by which it seeks access to cryptocurrencies and companies potentially worth billions yet has remained under the radar of most investors who are wary of crypto and don’t yet see the benefits of blockchain.

(Click to enlarge)

BLOC has bought into cryptos that are worth pennies now—but that could change. Ethereum, a cryptocurrency-with which BLOC’s own Steven Nerayoff was involved, increased in value by 94,000 percent.

And that’s just ONE project. Imagine what might happen if BLOC’s entire crypto portfolio started to rise…

But it’s not all about crypto. BLOC’s assets in the world of blockchain, including its “Blockchain Without Borders” project, Laser, are on the forefront of the next Internet.

This company’s profile will hopefully keep rising, and the chance for investors to get in on the action while the price remains low may shrink with each passing day.

This company is in a league of its own.

Other companies that are working on game changing technologies:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the most innovative and well-known companies within the tech sector, but its Windows platform is the most widely used operating system on the planet. First launched in 1985, Windows has shaped what is expected from a personal home computer.

But Microsoft is appealing to investors for more just its Windows platform. Like Intel, Microsoft is diving head first into an entirely new market. With key partnerships utilizing and implementing blockchain technology, the company’s upside could have huge potential as the tech takes off.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a leader in multiple fields of technology. The forward-thinking industry giant is the backbone of many laptops and PCs running the Windows operating system. The company has been so successful in its deal-making and advertising that it is impossible to escape its influence.

Not only is Intel running our laptops, it may soon be taking over the self-driving car industry. In August 2017, Intel announced that it will be testing self-driving technology as it tries to compete with other chipmakers in the industry

Accenture (NYSE:ACN), the global consulting and technology firm, is arguably at the forefront of blockchain technology. Accenture can claim leadership on multiple fronts in the blockchain space, working with industries, governments, the academic community and crypto-tech experts.

Accenture is a founding member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), which connects Fortune 500 companies, startups, academics and tech companies with Ethereum experts.

Accenture is also premier member of Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort to advance blockchain technologies across various industries. Accenture is actually on the board of directors of Hyperledger, which boasts 130 members worldwide.

Blackberry Ltd (TSE:BB, NYSE:BB) This well-known cell-phone pioneer is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company's products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging.

Blackberry used to be a worldwide leader in phones, but Apple, Google and other Android manufacturers have rapidly acquired market share. Blackberry has since focused on software and is now developing systems for autonomous vehicles. Tech giants such as Apple and Google won’t be able to repeat Blackbery’s success in this sector that easily.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is a manufacturer of electrical devices used in IT, telecommunications, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The company has seen strong growth YoY which we expect to continue as the sales expectations are almost 3% better than last year’s.

While many investors thought the stock was overvalued after a stellar run in 2016, the recent correction and volatility in the stock has attracted new buyers and the stock has recovered since.

While telecommunications stocks have been volatile recently, defense, IT and aerospace industries have outperformed and while many see limited upside, these industries continue to surprise both investors and analysts.

By Ian Jenkins

