American Utilities Are Getting Pummeled By Unpaid Bills

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 56.85 +0.62 +1.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 59.34 +0.50 +0.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 2.863 -0.072 -2.45%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 57.25 +0.57 +1.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Urals 47 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 58.93 +1.17 +2.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 54.04 +0.99 +1.87%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 2.863 -0.072 -2.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 58.97 +0.54 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 3 days 59.24 +0.74 +1.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 55.89 +1.12 +2.04%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 60.15 +0.38 +0.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 59.32 +1.20 +2.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 58.93 +1.17 +2.03%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 58.93 +1.17 +2.03%
Chart Girassol 3 days 59.76 +1.03 +1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.73 +0.69 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 55.23 +0.54 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 56.63 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 52.23 +0.89 +1.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.28 +1.09 +2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 54.13 +0.84 +1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 50.73 +0.89 +1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 57.74 +1.27 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 50.18 +0.54 +1.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 62.08 +0.93 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 36 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 27 mins US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 17 mins Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 22 mins Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 27 mins SUVs are conquering the world
  • 47 mins Vanity Fair:  "There will be no disciplinary action against Marjorie Taylor Greene because, let’s be honest, she’s the future of the Republican party." 
  • 2 hours What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 18 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 1 day SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 1 day Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 2 days Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 2 days GameStop exposes the rigged system

Breaking News:

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Argentina's Shale Boom Is Competing With The Best

Argentina's Shale Boom Is Competing With The Best

Despite the overall production declines…

Is Amazon As Green As It Claims To Be?

Is Amazon As Green As It Claims To Be?

Despite its intentions to go…

U.S. Rig Count Jumps Amid Rising Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count Jumps Amid Rising Oil Prices

Baker Hughes reported on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

American Utilities Are Getting Pummeled By Unpaid Bills

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 07, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Since the onset of the pandemic, millions of Americans have been struggling with paying rent and utility bills, putting a strain on power utilities' revenues and raising the question about who and when will foot the bill for the billions of U.S. dollars in energy bills arrearages.  More than half of U.S. states introduced moratoriums on electricity and gas utility shutoffs in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 emergency as millions of Americans lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic impact on businesses and the economy. Those moratoriums eased households' fears that they would be left without lighting or heating while also struggling to pay rent or put food on their tables. Winter and COVID-19 utility shut-off moratoriums are set to end in 28 states between February and March 2021, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA).  

At the same time, home energy use data provider Sense found that during the lockdowns and stay-at-home orders in the spring of 2020, the average home electrical usage increased by 22 percent compared to 2019, and most consumers would have to pay 22 percent more on their April electricity bill compared to April 2019. 

For utilities, the higher household bills would have offset lower industrial use of electricity if many customers had not fallen behind in their energy bills payments. 

Duke Energy, for example, has estimated that the lower COVID load would dent its 2020 earnings per share by around $0.20 to $0.25. 

"And when coupled with waived fees and non-deferred COVID costs results in COVID related earnings headwinds of $0.25 to $0.35 in 2020," Steven Young, Duke Energy's executive vice president and chief financial officer, said on the Q3 earnings call in November.  

Utilities have waived fees and stopped shutoffs, but those billions of dollars of unpaid energy bills still must be paid one way or another. Meanwhile, debts continue to pile up. 

Related: Canada Oil And Gas Deals Surge 468%

"A moratorium just kicks the can down the road. By the time the pandemic is over, these families may have a year's worth of utility bills," NEADA's executive director Mark Wolfe told Utility Dive in December.  

According to an analysis by Moody's Analytics, as of the January 2021 rent payment, "the typical delinquent renter" would have been "almost four months and $5,600 behind on their monthly rent and utilities," of which $290 is utilities.  

"Utilities across the nation are reporting significant increases in the numbers of households falling behind on their utility bills," NEADA and other organizations, including the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and the National Consumer Law Center, wrote in a letter to Congress at the end of January, requesting an additional $10 billion funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). 

Electric and natural gas arrearages are expected to have reached $32 billion by the end of 2020, based on an analysis of utility arrearages by NEADA. 

 The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 provided $25 billion for rent relief and utility bills. However, NEADA and the other organizations do not expect a significant portion of these funds to be used for utility bills, while those funds can only help renters, not homeowners, millions of whom are also behind in their energy bills.  

More funding to LIHEAP would be a better choice than other options such as repayment plans, which could take years to repay and further delay households' ability to recover, or utilities raising rates to all customers, according to NEADA. Moreover, the unpaid energy bills could result in many smaller, less well-capitalized municipal and cooperative utilities facing "serious economic shortfalls," the organizations said.  

"Given the urgency of these needs, it is imperative that Congress include LIHEAP in the next funding bill for coronavirus relief and fund the program at $10 billion to address the emergency heating and cooling needs of all eligible American families," they noted.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Big Oil Isn’t Worried About Biden’s Executive Orders
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere
How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?
Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told

Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told
The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom

The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom
These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com