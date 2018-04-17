The Best Oil Opportunity Of The Year

Near the banks of the White Nile, in the mountains of East Africa, a huge discovery has been made.

It’s the one of the last great elephant fields of our day. And Stamper Oil & Gas (TSX.V: STMP, OTC: STMGF) could tap it…and realize a huge payday through the expected billion-dollar revenue stream.

Stamper is an ambitious Canadian O&G firm that is sitting on top of a gigantic find…the biggest treasure trove on the Nile since King Tut’s tomb.

Oil worth billions locked away in the unique geology of Sudan has just been uncovered, at a time when oil prices are rising and rising and rising.

The Chinese spent ten years and dropped millions searching for oil in Block 25, a 26,000 square kilometer oil concession in Sudan, but their seismic interpretation was way, way off. Now, Stamper can leverage those hundreds of millions in investment to take a big interest in a potential oil mega field.

The company is acquiring a major interest and tapping into the region’s special geology on a property that within one year could pump out 6,000 bpd at a projected cost-per-barrel of only $17-20.

That means the property has potential for millions in annual gross profit just waiting to be tapped. At 6,000 bpd the gross profits for these sales should come in around $20 million per year, and Stamper’s interest would be over 31 percent.

This is a huge opportunity, and investors need to wake up and seize the day, and evaluate this opportunity or risk getting left in the dust.

The Sudanese Treasure Trove

On the southern Sudan border, Chinese oil companies spent ten years searching for structural oil deposits. They sank 13 wells and spent $100s of millions. But they came up short; there were no structural traps to be found. The Sudanese have since invested approximately $144 million drilling 8 new wells, 3 of which have proved out the stratigraphic play.

(Click to enlarge)

That’s because the oil locked away in Sudan is not structural, but stratigraphic.

A stratigraphic deposit is formed when oil and gas is trapped within sandstone, surrounded by shale.

The deposit is locked in place by cap rock, making it difficult to dislodge…and difficult to find, unless you know what you’re looking for. The Blue Sky potential for this field is huge as the existing 3D seismic and drilling activities do not define the northern limits to the Al-Rawat field. Additional seismic testing should prove out Mr. Fulford’s predictions even more so.

The Chinese did not understand what they had, and they turned over the concession back to the Sudanese government.

That’s where Stamper Oil & Gas (TSX.V: STMP, OTC: STMGF) comes in. Stamper Oil has a Memorandum of Understanding to purchase 100 percent of State Oil Corporation for 25 million Stamper shares plus expense reimbursement. State may farm-in up to a 50 percent interest in the Al-Rawat field pursuant to its MOU with Sudapet. State has an office and technical personnel in Sudan and on Stamper buying State, State will become a 100 percent wholly owned operating subsidiary of Stamper.

(Click to enlarge)

And Stamper is primed for a big success…because it’s got the one man who has always struck it rich in the mountains of Sudan.

George Fulford: Mr. 99%

He’s a legend in Sudan, with years and years of experience and countless connections. And he’s now a senior consultant to Stamper.

He’s George Fulford, “Mr. 99%,” who drilled 77 wells in Sudan in the 1990’sand achieved a near perfect success rate.

When the Sudanese took over from the Chinese, they, having learned of Mr. Fulford’s conclusions and sank 8 wells, the last three focused on stratigraphic formations. Mr. Fulford was proven correct. As the boundaries are not known, the opportunity could be even greater.

While the structural plays came up short, the stratigraphic exploration yielded up to 2,200 bpd. Fulford’s predictions were right on the money.

And now State and Stamper have come in, following Fulford’s lead and working with the Sudanese to exploit the stratigraphic deposits.

So far Thirty-three wells have been marked for drilling and with this further drilling and planned seismic countless other prospects could be identified.

Stamper has locked down Fulford’s expertise: he joined the company’s technical advisory board in January.

What are his hopes in Sudan? The country, he reckons, “is one of the last great finds.” There could be an elephant field out there on the banks of the White Nile.

With 26,000 Square Kilometers, This Could Be An Elephant Field

With Fulford advising on seismic and drill sites and partnerships in place with Sudanese interests, Stamper (TSX.V: STMP, OTC: STMGF) is anxious to kick their work into high gear.

The Sudanese drilling crews have already sunk some wells on the Al-Rawat field to be acquired by State: one well tested over 2200 bpd. Estimated probable reserves on Block 25 developed and undeveloped area are around 182 million barrels, most of it locked away in stratigraphic deposits.

(Click to enlarge)

Operations are focused on the Rawat Basin and the Melut Basin, two sedimentary formations made up of sandstone, claystone and shales deposited over millions of years ago.

And it gets better: the Al-Rawat fields are projected to produce at a low, low cost per barrel of $17-20.

Part of that is because the Chinese shot or acquired around 6,700 km of 2D seismic and 1,000 sq. km of 3D seismic in their failed search for structural deposits…and left it all behind.

The Chinese spent more than $100 million in their failed search for Sudanese oil. Now, Stamper can leverage that investment and save time, and money, tapping stratigraphic oil and getting it to market.

(Click to enlarge)

Stamper and its partners are going to start small and focus on achieving a 6,000 bpd flow. But they intend to grow to 33 more wells as the identified prospects are drilled and eventually come on line.

The oil has been locked inside sandstone since the time of the dinosaurs. But Stamper has the people in place to help extract it and realize the bounty from this bonanza.

Dream Team

The management at Stamper (TSX.V: STMP, OTC: STMGF) has the skills needed to reinvent the Sudanese oil industry.

CEO David Greenway has two decades of experience in managing, financing and developing growth strategies for a variety of firms, particularly junior public resource companies like Stamper. He achieved great success as CEO of Chief Consolidated Gold Mines and SNS Silver Corp, and he’s ready to make similar gains with Stamper.

CFO David Alexander has thirty years of experience in international finance and has helped identify stressed assets and developed a framework to realize value from those assets in excess of $1 billion. As CFO of Arakis Energy Corporation in the early 1990s, Mr. Alexander helped managed the company’s growth from startup to over a billion barrel in reserves primarily in Sudan. Arakis was subsequently sold to Talisman Energy.

Chairman Lutfur Rahman Khan has more than three decades of experience in the oil and gas sector. He’s well aware of the difficulties of working in Sudan: as Chairman of Arakis Energy Corporation from 1995 to 1999, he oversaw the acquisition of a 12.2-million-acre oil concession in Sudan. The concession was a huge triumph, with 1 billion barrels discovered. Mr. Khan has also been active throughout Canada and controls several companies in the upstream and downstream sectors.

And of course, there’s Stamper’s secret weapon, George Fulford, who has 40 years of experience as a professional geologist and worked in Sudan from 1994 to 2003, where he supervised more than 77 successful site selections. Since then, he’s worked on site selections in Africa, South-East Asia and South America.

With over one hundred years of cumulative experience of its people and immense knowledge of working in Sudan, Stamper Oil & Gas is superbly positioned to profit from the resuscitation of Sudan’s oil industry.

Taking Off

Right now, Stamper (TSX.V: STMP, OTC: STMGF) is small potatoes: a little $14.6 million market cap firm with agreements ready to close in Sudan. But the discoveries there, Fulford’s unique experience, and a bull market for crude should all work in the company’s favor.

Investors need to wake up and pay attention. This is the one of the last great elephant fields, and Stamper can realize profits almost right away, thanks to all the investment made by the Chinese.

The company plans for 6,000 bpd within the first year of operations from existing wells. One well achieved flow-rates of 2,255 bpd in January, so there’s no question it will achieve its goal. With an identified 33 wells drilling prospects, there is little doubt that daily production will increase markedly as they come on line.,

The total concession site is 26,000 km to date. The size of the Al-Rawat field as the limits of the field have not yet been discovered and consequently are not yet known. Initial step out 3D seismic is currently being planned on the adjacent 8 km which should provide additional well drilling sites, as well as additional information regarding the actual potential of the field. When Stamper has completed the steps to make the acquisition, its interest in Block 25 will be over 31 percent.

Stamper Oil & Gas has an opportunity to earn into what could potentially be the world’s next big oil find, and the one of the greatest African oil treasure troves since King Tut.

By. Charles Kennedy

