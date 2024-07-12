Get Exclusive Intel
UK Government Denies Claims Ed Miliband Has Banned New North Sea Oil Licences

Kurdistan's Oil Independence Dream Just Got Shattered

Despite controlling Iraqi Kurdistan's oil…

Namibia Is Gearing Up for a Major Oil Boom

Namibia's recent oil discoveries, particularly…

U.S. Targets Iranian Oil Exports with Latest Sanctions

The United States has imposed…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Economic Data is Driving Oil Price Movements

By Irina Slav - Jul 12, 2024, 1:00 AM CDT
  • U.S. inflation data, showing a monthly decline for the first time in four years, provided support for oil prices.
  • OPEC's latest monthly report reaffirmed its expectations of strong demand for crude, anticipating growth of 2.25 million barrels daily for 2024.
  • OPEC may consider rolling back some production cuts to prevent a significant deficit in the second half of the year.
Oil Rigs

Crude oil prices were set for a weekly decline despite earlier gains made largely on the back of economic data.

The latest update that caused the benchmarks to climb higher was U.S. inflation data, which showed a monthly decline for June—the first in four years. On an annual basis, however, inflation was up by 3%.

The news of the monthly decline supported prices, with Brent regaining territory to top $85 per barrel after it slipped below this level earlier in the week on CPI data from China where the decline in consumer prices was seen by analysts as a negative rather than a positive, and a potential sign of weaker oil demand in the coming months.

The monthly CPI dip also fueled hopes of an interest rate cut, which has been in the focus of oil traders’ attention for months.

“Cooling US inflation numbers may support the case for the Fed to kickstart its policy easing process earlier rather than later, but it also adds to the series of downside surprises in U.S. economic data, which points to a clear weakening of the US economy,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong told Reuters.

Oil also received some support from OPEC’s latest monthly report, in which the cartel reiterated its expectations of strong demand for crude, seeing growth at some 2.25 million barrels daily for this year.

“Expected strong mobility and air travel in the Northern Hemisphere during the summer driving/holiday season is anticipated to bolster demand for transportation fuels and drive growth in the United States,” OPEC wrote.

If this does pan out, OPEC may decide to go ahead with the rollback of some of its production cuts to avoid what ING’s Warren Patterson called “a large deficit” in a recent second-half forecast. If it doesn’t, however, OPEC will likely stick to its production controls.

By Irina Slav

Sanctions Strand Over 50 Russian Oil Tankers
