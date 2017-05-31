Menu
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Trump Set To Pull U.S. Out Of Paris Climate Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 31, 2017, 9:00 AM CDT Trump

President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, and is telling people close to him that the U.S. will withdraw from the pact, according to a flurry of media reports in the past hours.

At the G-7 summit over the weekend, President Trump refused on Saturday to recommit to the Paris agreement, while the six other leading industrialized nations reiterated their support for the accord, which sets out a global action plan to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

President Trump, who had promised during the campaign that he would pull the U.S. out of the deal, tweeted on Saturday that he would make his final decision on the Paris Accord this week.

According to news outlet Axios, which quotes two sources with direct knowledge of the decision, President Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Details over how exactly the withdrawal would take place are being hammered out by a small team that includes EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, according to Axios’ sources.

The team is debating whether to launch a full formal withdrawal that could take three years, or exit the United Nations climate change treaty used as a basis for the accord. The latter option would take less time, but would be more extreme, Axios says.

CBS News reports that President Trump is telling people close to him that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

According to the Associated Press, a White House official has said—on condition of anonymity—that President Trump is expected to withdraw the U.S. from the agreement, but there may be some “caveats in the language” that the President would use to announce the news, suggesting that the decision may not be final.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com




Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

  • David Hrivnak on May 31 2017 said:
    This is a very sad mistake. We should be leading the clean energy revolution not dragged into it.
  • Josh Gregner on May 31 2017 said:
    Ouch - that'll hurt Exxon a lot internationally. I guess in future for Energy companies, there is the choice to be either active US domestically or to be active in the rest of the world.

    Worse than that: Without the US, any climate action will be even more extreme. It's always better to be part of a club and impact on the direction than to sit out in the cold.

    I don't think this was a wise decision.
  • Steve on May 31 2017 said:
    Good! Why should we destroy our economy just for the sake of a phantom menace?
  • Drew on May 31 2017 said:
    It's okay. Industry in the USA will still push forward on improving climate related processes within their businesses. We don't need more foreign entities telling us to give up more of or our money and more of our rights to appease their treaty requirements.
  • Lui on May 31 2017 said:
    Good for him! Wish Canada would do the same.
    It is good to take care of our environment and promote other forms of energy EVs etc. It is faulty logic to think we have any major impact on an always changing climate. When we contribute such a small amount of co2 to the atmosphere 3%. Co2 levels will always change just like they have in the past.
    All for redistribution of wealth.

