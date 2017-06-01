Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Alt Text

Gold Demand Could Plunge As India Considers New Tax Policy

After a solid year of…

Alt Text

Top 5 Gold Stocks For 2017

Geopolitical unrest levels have surged…

Alt Text

Tanzania Wages War Against Gold Miners

Tanzania’s national government is stepping…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

These Secret E-mails Signal Big Problems For South Africa Mining

By Dave Forest - Jun 01, 2017, 10:10 AM CDT Gold

I’ve been writing a lot the last several months about the new South Africa mining charter. And this week, that issue is coming to a head — just as some potentially bigger problems emerge for the industry in this troubled nation.

Reports last week suggested that South Africa’s government has now finalized amendments to the mining charter — policies that have been promised by lawmakers since mid-2016.

The problem is, no one has seen the changes.

South Africa’s Chamber of Mines told Bloomberg this week it hasn’t had any communications from the government on the new charter. In fact, Chamber officials said they haven’t received any notices at all since March — suggesting the government has gone to “stealth mode” in moving controversial measures forward.

Early reports suggest the amended charter will indeed be more onerous for miners. Raising black ownership targets to 30 percent, from a current 26 percent.

Such changes however, are simply speculation at this point — until the charter amendments are officially published in government gazettes. Something officials haven’t given an exact timeline for, simply saying it should happen “within weeks”.

That represents a flash-button issue coming in this critical mining nation. And other news this week suggests the government — and the country — may have even bigger problems.

The issue is growing evidence of massive mining-related corruption in the government of president Jacob Zuma. With private emails surfacing that show Zuma’s mines ministry has been greatly influenced by outside interests.

Local press leaked emails from the powerful South African Gupta family. Showing that Gupta companies were consulted on the appointment of mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane — months before his nomination was made public.

The emails show the Gupta’s questioned Zwane prior to his appointment — suggesting they were “vetting” him for suitability in office. Charges that are all the more worrisome given the group employs President Zuma’s son.

If substantiated, these messages provide strong evidence that South African mining officials have been compromised — and could lead to a complete backlash against the ministry, and its policies. Watch for more developments on potential action against these politicians, for the release of new details on the mining charter, and the ensuing reaction from miners.

Here’s to getting too close.

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Tanzania Wages War Against Gold Miners
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is History Repeating Itself In The Oil Markets?

Is History Repeating Itself In The Oil Markets?
Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

 Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Oil’s Next Tug Of War

 Has Permian Productivity Peaked?

Has Permian Productivity Peaked?

 Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Most Commented

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World

5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com