Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Shell Nigeria Shuts One Bonny Light Export Line To Repair Theft Points

Alt Text

Expect A Huge Gold Rally This Spring

After a slow end to…

Alt Text

Gold Demand In This Key Market Just Surged 82%

After having registered lows over…

Alt Text

What Gold Can Tell You About Oil Prices

Traders will often pick and…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

Is This The Biggest Gold Deposit Ever Found In China?

By Dave Forest - Mar 31, 2017, 10:55 AM CDT Gold bars

Mining analysts MinEx Consulting released an interesting study on global exploration last week. Showing that China is by far the world’s largest spender on mineral exploration — but that discoveries here have lagged other jurisdictions, despite all the dollars being thrown around.

 

(Click to enlarge)

MinEx Consulting found that China has spent the most money on mineral exploration (yellow bars) but has seen one of the lowest global discovery rates (orange).

But just days after the study’s release, China’s miners had a response — the reported discovery of a gold deposit that may be the largest in Chinese history.

Local news reported that China’s number-two gold miner Shandong Gold Group made the find in eastern China’s Shandong province. Consisting of a mineralized structure running 2 kilometers in length, and 67 meters in width.

All told, Shandong Gold estimates the current gold resource here at over 382 tonnes — equal to 12.3 million ounces. With the company saying the deposit could grow to 550 tonnes, or 17.7 million ounces. A mark officials said would be China’s largest gold find ever.

The grade is reportedly high, at 4.52 grams per tonne. Although the company didn’t specify whether the deposit is likely to be produced by open-pit or underground methods. Related: Trump Can’t Save Coal

Some caution is warranted on the exact resource numbers, as no details of the drill intercepts and other data are available. But it appears this will be a significant find — one which refutes the doubts about China’s exploration industry raised by last week’s MinEx study, and shows why China has vaulted to top spot for global gold production over the past decade.

In fact, Shandong Gold made a point that this discovery was the result of “deep mineralization theory and deep exploration technology”. Suggesting that Chinese explorers may be adapting global technology and best practices to improve their targeting.

If so, there’s a lot more to be found across China’s proven and fertile gold fields. Watch for more details on this deposit, and other exploration results emerging from Chinese projects.

Here’s to drilling deep.

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

What Gold Can Tell You About Oil Prices
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell’s New Permian Play Profitable At $20 A Barrel

Shell’s New Permian Play Profitable At $20 A Barrel
Huge 300,000 Bpd Fracklog Could Derail Oil Price Recovery

Huge 300,000 Bpd Fracklog Could Derail Oil Price Recovery

 Oil Prices Spike On Lower Than Expected Inventory Build

Oil Prices Spike On Lower Than Expected Inventory Build

 Why Are Shell And Toyota Backing Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles?

Why Are Shell And Toyota Backing Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles?

 Shale Drillers Hedge, Putting A Cap On Any Oil Price Rally

Shale Drillers Hedge, Putting A Cap On Any Oil Price Rally

Most Commented

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Why It Isn’t Game Over For Canada’s Oil Sands

Why It Isn’t Game Over For Canada’s Oil Sands
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com