Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

U.S. Energy Industry Eager To Start Drilling On Federal Land

Alt Text

Copper Prices To Rocket In 2017

Zambia´s government introduced a new…

Alt Text

A Serious Warning From The World’s No.1 Copper Nation

Tougher environmental regulation in Chile…

Alt Text

Copper Markets On The Move As China Seals Peruvian Mega Deal

Peru and China reached a…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Copper
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

All Copper Exports From This World-Leading Nation Stopped Last Night

By Dave Forest - Jan 12, 2017, 10:26 AM CST Copper exports

I wrote in late December about a looming crisis in Indonesia’s mining sector.

And yesterday, it hit.

Officials at Indonesia’s mining ministry confirmed that miners including Freeport-McMoRan have now halted copper concentrate exports. In accordance with rules that mandated a complete stop to concentrate shipments as of January 12.

That comes even as Indonesian officials said earlier this week they are writing new rules to allow continued concentrate shipments. With Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan saying he aimed to keep miners exporting beyond the January 12 deadline.

It appears however, that lawmakers were unable to get new rules finalized. And the clock ran out on Indonesia’s miners for the moment — with the concentrate export ban reportedly also now affecting lead, zinc and iron ore producers across the country.

Reports suggest Minister Jonan is still working to draft a 12th-hour solution. With a press conference planned very soon to announce the new direction for mining policy in this key producing nation.

And those new rules will reportedly have critical implications for Indonesia’s mining sector going forward. Quite likely affecting metals supply and prices around the globe.

For one thing, Indonesian officials said the new rules may allow resumed exports of nickel and bauxite concentrates. With nickel being an especially big deal, given that Indonesia was formerly the world’s largest exporter of this metal. But lost that spot after the export ban kicked in during 2014. Related: How Tillerson Could Jeopardize Geopolitics In Iraq

A resumption of nickel exports here could thus substantially increase global supply. And put a damper on worldwide prices.

Mining Minister Jonan also said that new rules will require foreign miners in Indonesia to divest 51 percent ownership to locals. Adding that this rule would be applied “wherever possible” — suggesting that more operations could come under pressure to sell off stakes to Indonesian investors.

Such a move would further cloud Indonesia’s investment climate for mining. Watch for an announcement from the government the next few days on final policy decisions regarding exports and ownership.

Here’s to a barter in Jakarta.

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Copper Prices To Rocket In 2017
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Supply Glut Is Here To Stay In 2017

The Oil Supply Glut Is Here To Stay In 2017
Expert Commentary: Why Oil Is Struggling To Hit $60

Expert Commentary: Why Oil Is Struggling To Hit $60

 Oil Prices Running Out Of Reasons To Rally

Oil Prices Running Out Of Reasons To Rally

 The Bad News Continues For Offshore Oil And Gas

The Bad News Continues For Offshore Oil And Gas

 Low Oil Prices Could Last As OPEC Cuts Won’t Suffice

Low Oil Prices Could Last As OPEC Cuts Won’t Suffice

Most Commented

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Leaked Memo Reveals Trump’s Energy Priorities

Leaked Memo Reveals Trump’s Energy Priorities
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com