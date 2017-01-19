Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Economy Minister: Russia Adapted To Low Oil Prices, Sanctions

Alt Text

This Oil Nation Is About To Kick Start Mining With A $500M Fund

The last week’s have seen…

Alt Text

Mining Industry In South Africa Braces For New Regulations

South Africa’s newest mining charter…

Alt Text

Metals Rise Across The Board After OPEC Agreement

Metals prices have followed crude…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

Lithium Miners In This Key Producing Nation Could See Radical Changes Soon

By Dave Forest - Jan 19, 2017, 11:03 AM CST Lithium mining South America

The “value added” craze has been sweeping the mining world. With governments from Zimbabwe to Indonesia calling for miners to upgrade copper, nickel, aluminum and platinum in-country — rather than exporting lower-value mineral concentrates.

And this week, the world’s second-largest lithium nation jumped on the bandwagon. Calling for increased processing of lithium in the country, and offering financial incentives for those who help.

The place is Chile. Where the head of government development agency Corfo told Reuters Tuesday he wants to see the country’s vast lithium reserves converted into end products close to home.

Corfo head Eduardo Bitran said Chile will launch a tender this April for firms to propose value-added projects in lithium. Potentially including manufacture of lithium ion batteries and cathode.

That would be a big shift for Chile — which currently exports the majority of its lithium to other nations where manufacturing takes place.

Corfo’s Bitran noted the program has already received strong interest. Saying meetings have taken place with two Chinese firms and a Korean company to advance potential projects.

He also said developers of advanced projects will get preferential access to Chile’s mined lithium supply. Noting that lithium prices for in-country manufacturers would be set lower than prices for foreign customers. Related: The Rebound Is Here: Megaprojects Back On The Table

That’s good news for battery makers. But potentially a negative for lithium producers — who might be forced to sell product at lower prices in order to support the government’s development plans.

Such restrictions on the mining industry are increasingly becoming a global issue. Like in Indonesia, where miners are paying hundreds of millions of dollars to build smelters — or face cuts to their output.

Chile is a higher-profile mining nation — and a rise in the value-added movement here could encourage more resource nationalism worldwide. Watch for results of the Chilean project tender after April.

Here’s to a homemade solution.

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Metals Rise Across The Board After OPEC Agreement
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Top 5 Places To Work In U.S. Oil And Gas

The Top 5 Places To Work In U.S. Oil And Gas
Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?

Can Saudi Arabia Survive With Oil Below $60?

 Where Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

Where Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

 U.S. Shale To Kill Off Oil Price Rally

U.S. Shale To Kill Off Oil Price Rally

 Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

Oil Production Here Is Declining Faster Than Anywhere On Earth

Most Commented

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com