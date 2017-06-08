Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Nigeria Says Refinery Upgrades Should Cost $1.2 Billion

Saudis: OPEC May Discuss Deeper Cuts In November

Saudis: OPEC May Discuss Deeper Cuts In November

OPEC and the non-OPEC producers…

Are Oil Markets Becoming Untradeable?

Are Oil Markets Becoming Untradeable?

Oil markets are becoming increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Warnings Mount Against Rule-Bending For Aramco IPO In London

By Irina Slav - Jun 08, 2017, 9:16 AM CDT London

Royal London, an asset manager, has warned against the London Stock Exchange changing initial public offering rules to better suit the tastes of Riyadh, which is preparing to take Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company by production, public.

The fund’s corporate governance manager, Ashley Hamilton Claxton, said in a statement that “Any attempt to bend the listing rules in order to facilitate the IPO of Saudi Aramco is highly inappropriate and flagrantly ignores the principles which the UK’s listing rules were designed to defend. While the listing would be a prize asset on the exchange due to the sheer size of the firm, the attempt to list just 5 per cent of the total share capital flies in the face of what is acceptable.”

The latter part of the statement refers to the requirement of floating at least 25 percent in a premium listing and comes in response to news that the LSE and the Financial Conduct Authority are at the moment working on changing the rules—a change which would accommodate the Aramco listing as premium rather than secondary.

The London Royal statement also follows on the heels of a similar warning from Financial Times associate editor John Gapper, who wrote yesterday that “The point of listings rules is to attract as many companies as possible while ensuring they are trustworthy. There is a tension between the two — laxer rules can lure more issuers in a race to the bottom — but in the end, as the Financial Conduct Authority noted recently, “high corporate standards [lead] to high levels of investor confidence and, in turn, a vibrant market.”

Related: Saudi America – How New Tech Is Creating Another Oil Boom

Aramco would certainly be a tasty morsel for any stock exchange, but the short list to date seems to have narrowed down to NYSE and LSE. It may well be that the London exchange comes out a winner.

Earlier this month, a legal adviser to Riyadh said, as quoted by the FT, that listing Aramco in New York will come with a risk of litigation, after the passing of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, which allowed families of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack to sue Saudi Arabia. In fact, in March this year, the families of 850 of the victims did start a class action suit against the Kingdom.

Royal London’s Claxton said the fund manager will “lobby strongly” against any kind of special treatment for the Saudi company.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Begins Importing Iraqi Oil After Saudis Cut Exports

Next Post

India’s Top Oil Refiner To Take 600,000 Bpd Capacity Offline For Maintenance

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

 Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Russian Oil Chief Says Tesla, Electric Cars Are Overrated

Most Commented

Alt text

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Alt text

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com