Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

OPEC Oil Output Falls From Record Highs

The Silver Stock For 2017

The Silver Stock For 2017

After last year’s bear market…

Has U.S. Gasoline Demand Peaked?

Has U.S. Gasoline Demand Peaked?

Since 2014, U.S. gasoline demand…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela’s Maduro Names New Oil Minister

By Irina Slav - Jan 05, 2017, 9:51 AM CST Maduro

In a surprise move, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has named a new Economy and Finance Minister and also replaced Eulogio del Pino as head of the Oil Ministry in the latest attempt to get the long-suffering country back on its feet.

A parliamentarian, Ramon Lobo, will take on the responsibilities of both Finance Minister and Economy Vice-President, effectively turning into the top economy figure in the government.

The Oil Ministry will be headed by Nelson Martinez, former head of Venezuela’s U.S. business, Citgo. The former Oil Minister, Eulogio del Pino, will remain at the helm of state oil major PDVSA.

Venezuela has been hit the hardest by the oil price crash because of its almost complete dependence on oil revenues for everything from basic foodstuffs to social programs. Now, the country is in the grips of a severe recession, complete with food shortages and protests against the government, which is clinging to its power, with President Maduro claiming he is the victim of an economic war.

One of the most vocal supporters of a concerted action to improve international oil prices, Venezuela must have been the happiest OPEC member last year when the group finally agreed to coordinate a production cut across the board.

Related: This “Rogue” Oil & Gas Nation Just Set A Slew Of Output Records

Venezuela has to cut 95,000 bpd from its production, and earlier this week PDVSA announced it had begun the reduction that should see its daily average fall to 1.971 million barrels from 2.067 million barrels. It is one of the few OPEC members that are almost certainly unlikely to cheat on the production cut agreement – cheating has historically been rife in such agreements.

PDVSA barely escaped bankruptcy two months ago, and if OPEC’s cuts manage to lift oil prices, they would toss a lifeline to the struggling oil company and Venezuela’s oil revenues, which are almost all of its foreign currency revenues.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Next Post

Human Rights Lawyers Take Angola’s Oil CEO To Court

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

 A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

Most Commented

Alt text

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com