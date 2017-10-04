Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 49.87 -0.11 -0.22%
Brent Crude 55.80 -0.20 -0.36%
Mars US 51.25 -0.44 -0.85%
Opec Basket 54.29 -0.32 -0.59%
Urals 57.94 +5.02 +9.49%
Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.42 -0.18 -0.38%
Natural Gas 2.938 -0.00 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.63 -0.55 -1.02%
Murban 55.88 -0.30 -0.53%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.80 -0.20 -0.38%
Basra Light 51.62 -0.16 -0.31%
Saharan Blend 56.18 -0.11 -0.20%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Girassol 56.38 -0.13 -0.23%
Opec Basket 54.29 -0.32 -0.59%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 37.82 -0.69 -1.79%
Western Canadian Select 39.44 -0.27 -0.68%
Canadian Condensate 52.34 -0.52 -0.98%
Premium Synthetic 54.60 +0.24 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 49.44 -0.12 -0.24%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Light Sour Blend 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.34 +0.33 +0.61%
Central Alberta 48.04 +0.13 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
Giddings 40.25 -0.25 -0.62%
ANS West Coast 57.31 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 43.93 -0.44 -0.99%
Eagle Ford 47.88 -0.44 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 47.88 -0.44 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 46.43 -0.44 -0.94%
Kansas Common 40.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 54.62 -0.16 -0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 2 hours IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 5 hours Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 6 hours Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 7 hours Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 8 hours Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 1 day Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 1 day India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 1 day Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 1 day Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 1 day Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 1 day Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 2 days Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 2 days Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 2 days Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 2 days China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 2 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 2 days ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 2 days Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 5 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 5 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 5 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 5 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 5 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 5 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 5 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 5 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 5 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 6 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 6 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 6 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 6 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 6 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 6 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 6 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 6 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 6 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 7 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 7 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 7 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada

Breaking News:

Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions

Abu Dhabi Expands Worldwide Solar Investments

Abu Dhabi Expands Worldwide Solar Investments

Renewable energy projects both at…

$60 Oil Could Revive The Eagle Ford

$60 Oil Could Revive The Eagle Ford

The once very popular Eagle…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 04, 2017, 4:30 PM CDT Maduro

Venezuela has plans A, B, and C, and other alternatives to sell its oil if the United States were to impose oil sanctions, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said at a Russian energy forum on Wednesday.

At the end of August, the U.S. stepped up sanctions on Venezuela, prohibiting dealings in new debt or equity issued by state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) or the government. A couple of weeks later Venezuela ditched the dollar and responded to what it called an “economic blockade” by suspending trade in U.S. dollars and publishing Venezuelan oil basket prices in Chinese yuan.

The U.S. has not imposed oil sanctions, but they are not entirely off the table.

“Oil is tradable, and if there is some decision to go after the oil of my country, I think the same will happen to the consumers in the US. And the companies who are our counter parties and have been such for the last 50 years will probably also suffer,” Platts quoted Maduro as saying at the Russian Energy Week today. 

“The biggest companies in the world are interested in buying our oil and oil products. Naturally we will be creating the conditions necessary to cover the needs and demands of those companies. I’m quite firm about this,” Maduro added.

U.S. imports of Venezuelan crude oil have been around 700,000 bpd earlier this year, but June and July imports—the latest available EIA data—were 616,000 bpd and 655,000 bpd, respectively.

Related: This OPEC Member Just Saw A Major Jump In Oil Revenue

PDVSA owes some US$3.5 billion to the U.S. in the next five or six weeks, according to Platts. The Venezuelan state oil firm also has bond obligations due soon. 

“Venezuela has always been able to comply with its debt and obligations, and this will be done,” Maduro said today.

According to Platts sources in Moscow, Maduro will be meeting Russia’s President Vladimir Putin later on Wednesday to discuss the state of the oil market and a potential new loan for Venezuela from Russia.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

 API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com