Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Shell Splashes $1B On Niger Delta Development

Markets Remain Bullish On Oil Despite Growing Risks

Markets Remain Bullish On Oil Despite Growing Risks

Oil markets remain bullish on…

Qatar Petroleum Continues To Climb Past The Oil Majors

Qatar Petroleum Continues To Climb Past The Oil Majors

Qatar Petroleum has doubled its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine Not To Import Russian Electricity Despite Coal Shortage

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 14, 2017, 11:33 AM CST Ukraine Coal

Despite the current coal shortage that threatens to disrupt Ukraine’s power generation, the country will not import electricity from Russia, Ukraine’s Energy and Coal Industry Minister Ihor Nasalyk said on Tuesday.

According to Russia’s news agency TASS, Nasalyk told a TV channel today that he was certain that electricity imports from Russia were out of the question.

Ukraine’s government is considering declaring a state of emergency in the energy sector due to severe shortage of coal deliveries from the conflict-torn Donbas region, which produces a large part of the coal that Ukraine’s power-generating plants consume.

On January 25, a railroad that was being used for coal transportation from the Donbas region was damaged by “unauthorized persons”, and according to Interfax-Ukraine, Nasalyk had said that blocking of the Luhansk-Popasna railway section creates risks for the Ukrainian energy security.

On Monday, Ukraine’s anti-crisis energy team recommended that the government introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector. According to Interfax-Ukraine, rolling blackouts could be applied in seven regions in Ukraine.

According to TASS, Nasalyk said on Monday that imports of electricity from Russia or of Russian natural gas were the only alternative to the coal shortage due to the blockade of supplies from the Donbas region.

Related: Passing On The Permian: Has The Bubble Grown Too Big? 

Ukraine’s current anthracite coal reserves would be enough to keep thermal power plants running for around 40 days.

If Ukraine were to decide not to trade goods with the Donbas territory, the country can do without Donbas coal, but it would cost it the equivalent of US$551 million, which would be passed on to the economy and consumers, Nasalyk has said, according to Ukrainian news outlet UAWire.

Furthermore, Nasalyk said today – as quoted by another Ukrainian news outlet – that Ukraine would need up to two and a half years to stop purchasing anthracite coal produced in the Donbas region.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Higher Oil Price Pushes UK Inflation To Two-Year High

Next Post

Libya Arrests Oil Executives For Alleged Offshore Fraud

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com