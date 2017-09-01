Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

U.S. Taps 4.5 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Reserve After Harvey

Oil Markets React Stoically To Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Markets React Stoically To Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil markets hardly reacted to…

Alaskan Oil Returns With A Vengeance

Alaskan Oil Returns With A Vengeance

After experiencing some hardship in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Taps 4.5 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Reserve After Harvey

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Sep 01, 2017, 10:00 PM CDT USA

Approximately 4.5 million barrels of oil have been released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in response to Hurricane Harvey’s effect on national gasoline availability. 

Three million barrels of the reserves will reach Marathon Petroleum Corp and another 500,000 bpd will reach Valero Energy Corp. from the reserves at the Bayou Choctaw site, according to Bloomberg. Another million barrels had already been approved for shipment, the report said.

"Without trying to affect the market place, we are trying to be as stable as we can, making sure folks can, in fact, have access to gasoline,” Energy Secretary Rick Perry told Bloomberg. For almost two weeks, gasoline prices have experienced upward pressure due to the hurricane’s effects on oil production and refinery output.

Hurricane Harvey has knocked out major refineries along the Gulf Coast, with an estimated 3.04 million barrels per day of refining capacity was still offline in Texas. Valero’s refinery in Corpus Christi and Three Rivers are now back online, but Platts suggests they are operating at half capacity. Two days ago, Valero Energy had stopped supplying gasoline stations that were not specifically Valero-Branded, according to Bloomberg.

Related: Texas Shale Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey

Marathon Petroleum Corp., the other recipient of the SPR, restarted its Galveston Bay refinery yesterday.

Retail gas prices continue to climb, partially because of the shortage, partially because of the self-fulfilling prophecy of the shortage, and partially because of the Labor Day weekend. Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.52—the highest price of 2017, according to AAA. States experiencing the highest gasoline price-hikes include South Caroline, Delaware, and Kentucky.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Cash-Strapped Venezuela Offers $5 Million To Harvey Victims

Next Post

Cash-Strapped Venezuela Offers $5 Million To Harvey Victims

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw
API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

 API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Alt text

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Alt text

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

 Alt text

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com