Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

U.S. D.O.E. Finds Renewables Employed More Americans Than Oil and in Gas in 2016

Electric Car Showdown: China And Tesla Scramble For Supply

Electric Car Showdown: China And Tesla Scramble For Supply

As China and Europe move…

It’s Time For Big Oil To Embrace The Digital Age

It’s Time For Big Oil To Embrace The Digital Age

Now that the oil crisis…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. D.O.E. Finds Renewables Employed More Americans Than Oil and in Gas in 2016

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 13, 2017, 4:49 PM CST Wind Energy

A new report by the United States Department of Energy concludes that American renewable energy firms are creating more jobs than their fossil fuel counterparts.

Solar and wind energy companies generated more jobs than oil, coal and natural gas combined, even though the green companies still account for a small portion of total domestic power production.

The findings were part of the U.S. Energy and Employment report released last month and support claims by climate activists that supporting renewables can rejuvenate the economy while revitalizing the planet.

The entire supply chain of the solar and wind industries – including those who manufacture, install and run turbines and panels – now employs 476,000 workers, while fossil fuel companies employ 187,117 people.

Solar energy provides for 1.3 percent of American energy needs and creates twice as many jobs as the coal industry – which President Donald Trump has vowed to bring back, even as the rest of the world works to adopt natural gas and renewables in the fight against climate change.

Coal powers 30 percent of the U.S.’ energy needs, but has been on the decline after Former President Barack Obama launched environmental policies that favored energy sources with lower carbon emissions after use, such as natural gas as well as other green energies.

Related: The Global Impact Of Trump’s Climate Policies

Part of the reason oil and gas companies have lost hundreds of thousands of workers in recent years goes back to the financial effects of a two-year drop in oil prices, which is just now starting to heal itself.

Last November, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other partners agreed to cut production by almost two million barrels per day in an effort to undo the supply glut that caused the original price crash in late 2014.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kuwait Oil Minister: Non-OPEC Compliance To Cuts At 50 Percent

Next Post

Kuwait Oil Minister: Non-OPEC Compliance To Cuts At 50 Percent

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com