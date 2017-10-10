Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.11 +0.19 +0.37%
Brent Crude 56.71 +0.10 +0.18%
Mars US 52.18 +1.25 +2.45%
Opec Basket 53.70 -0.77 -1.41%
Urals 53.42 +1.20 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 55.23 -1.06 -1.88%
Louisiana Light 55.23 -1.06 -1.88%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.00 -1.23 -2.55%
Natural Gas 2.889 -0.00 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.73 +0.30 +0.56%
Murban 56.23 +0.30 +0.54%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.45 +1.18 +2.26%
Basra Light 52.37 +0.78 +1.51%
Saharan Blend 56.56 +1.09 +1.97%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Bonny Light 56.71 +1.26 +2.27%
Girassol 56.96 +1.26 +2.26%
Opec Basket 53.70 -0.77 -1.41%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.73 +1.14 +3.03%
Western Canadian Select 40.14 +1.60 +4.15%
Canadian Condensate 53.33 +1.64 +3.17%
Premium Synthetic 56.58 +2.24 +4.12%
Sweet Crude 50.58 +1.54 +3.14%
Peace Sour 47.33 +1.59 +3.48%
Peace Sour 47.33 +1.59 +3.48%
Light Sour Blend 50.28 +1.64 +3.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.43 +2.24 +4.13%
Central Alberta 49.14 +1.60 +3.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 55.23 -1.06 -1.88%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.50 +1.50 +3.26%
Giddings 41.25 +1.50 +3.77%
ANS West Coast 55.21 -1.29 -2.28%
West Texas Sour 44.87 +1.34 +3.08%
Eagle Ford 48.82 +1.34 +2.82%
Eagle Ford 48.82 +1.34 +2.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.37 +1.34 +2.91%
Kansas Common 39.75 -1.25 -3.05%
Buena Vista 54.03 -0.15 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 4 hours Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 6 hours Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 6 hours Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 7 hours Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 7 hours Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 10 hours Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 11 hours Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 23 hours Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 1 day Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 1 day Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 1 day The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 1 day China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 1 day Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 1 day Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 1 day LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 4 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 4 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 4 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 4 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 4 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 4 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 4 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 5 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 5 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 5 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 5 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 5 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 5 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 5 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 5 days Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 6 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 6 days Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 6 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 6 days Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 6 days IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 6 days Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 6 days Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 6 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments

Breaking News:

Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico

Corbyn Seeks To Renationalize Britain’s Utilities

Corbyn Seeks To Renationalize Britain’s Utilities

Jeremy Corbyn wants to renationalize…

Global Energy Advisory October 6, 2017

Global Energy Advisory October 6, 2017

Mexico’s newly liberalized energy sector…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector

By RFE/RL staff - Oct 10, 2017, 5:00 PM CDT Oil

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has vowed to spend tens of billions of dollars to prop up the country’s oil-and-gas sector, which has been hurt by low global prices and falling demand from Russia.

"In the next seven years, we will make investments of 240 billion manats. In the oil-and-gas complex, we will invest 159 billion manats," Berdymukhamedov said.

He was speaking on October 9 at a meeting of the Council of Elders, an unelected body that offers no real check on the powers of the authoritarian Turkmen leader.

Sitting on the world’s fourth-largest gas reserves, Turkmenistan has become dependent on energy sales to China after Russian halted purchases of Turkmen gas in 2016.

Berdymukhammedov also promised that Turkmenistan would soon start producing electric cars in a bid to diversify the country's heavily hydrocarbon-dependant economy.

Berdymukhammedov said he would boost government revenues by cutting state subsidies that had been introduced by his predecessor, Saparmurat Niyazov.

Berdymukhammedov said "the time has come to save and use state funds effectively."

The subsidies introduced in the 1990s effectively granted citizens of the repressive ex-Soviet republic free gas, water, and electricity.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years

Next Post

Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Alt text

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com