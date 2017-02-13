Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Trump’s ‘Buy American’ Pipes Push May Not Be Feasible

Time Bomb In Oil Markets: Goldman Sachs Issues Warning

Time Bomb In Oil Markets: Goldman Sachs Issues Warning

The prospects of weakening U.S.…

Is $55 Oil Really Enough For Qatar?

Is $55 Oil Really Enough For Qatar?

Qatar has shown itself to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump’s ‘Buy American’ Pipes Push May Not Be Feasible

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 13, 2017, 3:35 PM CST Pipelines

President Trump’s desire that pipelines in the U.S. buy American iron and steel products may run into international trade law violations, and have a yet-unpredictable impact on costs and prices for manufacturers and pipeline companies, experts and economists reckon.

Last month, President Trump issued a memorandum on the construction of American pipelines, asking the Secretary of Commerce to prepare within 180 days a plan “under which all new pipelines, as well as retrofitted, repaired, or expanded pipelines, inside the borders of the United States, including portions of pipelines, use materials and equipment produced in the United States, to the maximum extent possible and to the extent permitted by law”.

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) praised President Trump’s executive actions to expedite Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as “ensuring key markets for domestic steel and pipe products”.

However, one concern over the ‘buy American’ provisions is that they may violate World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations that call for non-discrimination of suppliers.

According to S&P Global, “the U.S.-made provision, if ultimately enacted, is expected to trigger a trade war under the U.S.’ World Trade Organization commitments”.

In addition, the government telling private companies how to do their business is also a concern, especially in light of traditional Republican…

To read the rest of this article Start a FREE subscription to our premium publication

Oil & Energy Insider - 30 day Free trial

30 day Free trial
A FREE Subscription Includes:
  • Investment advice normally reserved for hedge fund clients.
  • Market & sector research not available anywhere else.
  • Strategic advice from corporate & military intelligence analysts.
  • 9 Weekly Investment / intelligence reports.
  • Full access to all previous reports.
  • 30 days free trial.
Find Out More

An essential resource for all investors in the energy sector whether you're a trader, fund manager or individual investor - this inside look at the energy markets is unlike any other report or service currently available.

Previous Post

China Set To Resume Work On Nuclear Power Plants

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com