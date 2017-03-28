Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Rystad Energy: Saudi Tax Cut Raises Aramco Value By $1 Trillion

Virginia Plans To Turn Abandoned Coal Mines Into Hydropower Storage

Virginia Plans To Turn Abandoned Coal Mines Into Hydropower Storage

Virginia’s innovative strategy to use…

The Upcoming Surge In U.S. Oil Demand Explained In One Chart

The Upcoming Surge In U.S. Oil Demand Explained In One Chart

U.S. oil demand is set…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Signs Executive Orders Slashing Obama’s Clean Power Plan

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 28, 2017, 3:18 PM CDT Trump

A series of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday reversed climate regulations enacted by former President Barack Obama.

Prominent environmental groups have vowed to sue the government for removing the rules, which the White House says prevent job oil growth in the oil and gas sector.

"These actions are an assault on American values and they endanger the health, safety and prosperity of every American," billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer, who heads the activist group NextGen Climate, said.

The orders dismantle portions of Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which mandated carbon cuts from state-run power plants. This stipulation goes a long way towards the United States’ adherence to promises made in Paris during the 2015 United Nations climate change talks.

"We're going to go in a different direction," a senior White House official told Reuters before Trump signed Tuesday's order, named “Energy Independence” "The previous administration devalued workers with their policies. We can protect the environment while providing people with work."

It remains unclear how the order will directly impact the coal sector, which Trump campaigned on reinvigorating during his campaign.

"I cannot tell you how many jobs the executive order is going to create but I can tell you that it provides confidence in this administration’s commitment to the coal industry," Kentucky Coal Association president Tyler White said.

Related: Dakota Access Pipeline Loaded And Ready For Business

Pursuing complete energy independence has been on the minds of U.S. presidents since the 1970s Arab Oil Embargo, which caused oil prices to spike drastically. The light crude found within North America mostly satisfies American demand for the grade, but heavier grades still need to be imported from Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Domestic crude production has been on the rise in the first quarter of 2017 as shale producers reactivate rigs shuttered due to 2.5 years of low oil prices.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Armed Groups Suspend Production At Two Libyan Fields

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Markets Recoil As Inventory Builds More Than Feared

Oil Markets Recoil As Inventory Builds More Than Feared

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com