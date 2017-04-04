Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Transneft Ready To Send 24M Tons Of Crude To Belarus

Tensions Grow In The Southern Gas Corridor

Tensions Grow In The Southern Gas Corridor

Tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia…

Are Crude Inventories On The Cusp Of Decline?

Are Crude Inventories On The Cusp Of Decline?

Oil prices have been rising…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Transneft Ready To Send 24M Tons Of Crude To Belarus

By Irina Slav - Apr 04, 2017, 9:44 AM CDT Pipeline

Russia’s pipeline giant Transneft has enough capacity to export 24 million tons of crude oil to Belarus this year, a company official told Reuters today, after yesterday Moscow and Minsk announced that they had settled their dispute concerning shipments of natural gas and overdue payments that had sparked tensions between the otherwise friendly neighbors.

Minsk agreed to gradually pay the outstanding $726 million Moscow said it owed Gazprom—an agreement that was seen as good enough by the Russian side. In return, Russia would resume crude oil shipments to its neighbor. These were suspended last month as a retaliatory measure after Belarus refused to pay for the gas.

Igor Demin, adviser to Transneft’s president, added that the company first needs to receive confirmation from Belarusian refineries that they will be able to handle the 20 million tons to be delivered over the remaining three quarters of this year.

For the second quarter, Russian exporters have allocated 4 million tons of crude for Belarus, the same amount that was shipped during the first three months of the year, after half a million tons were halted due to the payments dispute.

Russian deputy PM Arkady Dvorkovich separately said that the increased shipments could start as soon as this month, as soon as payments for the gas deliveries begin from the Belarusian side.

In addition to the higher crude oil shipments, Moscow and Minsk agreed that the former will refinance Minsk’s $750-800-million interstate debt due this year, including the main debt plus interest, Belarus’ first Deputy PM Vasily Matuyshevsky said.

Related: Deepwater Will Soon Challenge Shale

The news is a sharp turn away from the growing tensions displayed by the two countries earlier this year, with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claiming that the country could survive without Russian oil and accusing Russia of reinstalling border controls because of Belarus’ move to the West.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Platts Sees Gulf of Mexico Oil Output At 1.87 M Bpd by Year-End

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
EMEA Investor Of the Year Predicts Brent At $70 By 2017 End

EMEA Investor Of the Year Predicts Brent At $70 By 2017 End

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why It Isn’t Game Over For Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Trump To Undo Fuel Efficiency Standards
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com