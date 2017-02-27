Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Total, Shell Sell Oil Assets In Gabon

Wind Energy Boom Hits The U.S.

Wind Energy Boom Hits The U.S.

The next chapter in the…

Oil Prices Aren’t Breaking Out Any Time Soon

Oil Prices Aren’t Breaking Out Any Time Soon

With several extreme oil price…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Total, Shell Sell Oil Assets In Gabon

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 27, 2017, 12:56 PM CST Gabon Oil

Oil majors Shell and Total SA are divesting some of their assets in Gabon, which signals a shift in the oil players’ line-up in the country that rejoined OPEC last year after more than two decades.

France’s Total said on Monday that it had agreed to sell stakes and transfer the operatorship of a number of mature assets in Gabon to Perenco, subject to regulatory approval. The total value of the transactions is estimated at around US$350 million and Total would be divesting some 13,000 bpd of its oil production in the country. Total is selling its wholly owned subsidiary Total Participations Petrolières Gabon that has interests in 10 fields. In addition, Total Gabon - in which Total holds 58 percent – is selling its interests in five fields and the Rabi-Coucal-Cap Lopez pipeline network.

However, “Total remains committed to Gabon and will focus on maximizing value from its principle strategic operated assets,” Arnaud Breuillac, President of Total Exploration & Production, noted.

Apart from Total, Royal Dutch Shell is also looking to sell assets in Gabon as part of its US$30 billion global divestment plan. In November 2016, a Shell spokesman told Reuters that the company had informed its staff that it was in advanced talks to sell its onshore operations in Gabon.Related: Have The Majors Given Up On Canada’s Oil Sands?

According to S&P Global Platts, Shell’s output in Gabon is some 55,000 bpd…

To read the rest of this article Start a FREE subscription to our premium publication

Oil & Energy Insider - 30 day Free trial

30 day Free trial
A FREE Subscription Includes:
  • Investment advice normally reserved for hedge fund clients.
  • Market & sector research not available anywhere else.
  • Strategic advice from corporate & military intelligence analysts.
  • 9 Weekly Investment / intelligence reports.
  • Full access to all previous reports.
  • 30 days free trial.
Find Out More

An essential resource for all investors in the energy sector whether you're a trader, fund manager or individual investor - this inside look at the energy markets is unlike any other report or service currently available.

Previous Post

India Has A Plan To Create A New Oil Major

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com