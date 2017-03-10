Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

World Bank Tribunal Annuls Venezuela Damages Reward For Exxon

Why It Isn’t Game Over For Canada’s Oil Sands

Why It Isn’t Game Over For Canada’s Oil Sands

Many declared the oil sands…

Can The Permian Outgrow The Giant Saudi Ghawar Field?

Can The Permian Outgrow The Giant Saudi Ghawar Field?

The Permian, the fastest growing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tillerson To Stay Away From Keystone XL

By Irina Slav - Mar 10, 2017, 9:34 AM CST Pipeline

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has recused himself from any issues and deliberations around the Keystone XL oil pipeline project, a statement from the State Department revealed. The statement was sent to Greenpeace in response to a call from the environmental organization for Tillerson to do just that—step aside from decisions around the project.

According to the State Dept statement, Tillerson distanced himself from any decisions regarding the pipeline project a while ago—in fact, as soon as he took the helm at the department.

He has not worked on that matter at the Department of State, and will play no role in the deliberations or ultimate resolution of TransCanada's application,” it said.

Keystone XL, which would bring 800,000 bpd of heavy crude from Alberta to Nebraska, from where the fuel will be transported to Gulf Coast refineries, was the object of vocal and persistent opposition that eventually led to a presidential veto from Barrack Obama two years ago. The President argued that the project, besides the environmental risks, does not make sense economically.

Incumbent Donald Trump disagrees: the executive order for the resumption of the Keystone XL project was among the first ones he signed after taking office, along with an identical order for the Dakota Access pipeline, likewise the target of environmentalist protests.

Canadians are apparently in favor of the renewed project. According to a recent poll, Albertans, who stand to benefit directly from Keystone XL’s construction, are strongly in favor of it, with 77 percent of respondents in the poll saying so.

Related: China Teapot Refineries Lobby For Fuel Export Ban Removal

Nationwide, support for the pipeline comes in at 48 percent, while 33 percent are against it. Interestingly, earlier polls from the same market research company, Angus Reid, on other pipeline projects have seen lower overall support.

After the initial approval from the White House, there was worry that the good news may clash with Trump’s decision to ban the use of non-U.S. produced steel in infrastructure projects. However, earlier this week the administration said Keystone XL will be exempted from the new rule.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

 Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com