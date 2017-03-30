Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Thailand Expands Oil Exploration Options To Attract Investments

What Gold Can Tell You About Oil Prices

What Gold Can Tell You About Oil Prices

Traders will often pick and…

Are Gulf Oil Producers Falling Into The ‘Venezuela Trap’?

Are Gulf Oil Producers Falling Into The ‘Venezuela Trap’?

With oil prices refusing to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Thailand Expands Oil Exploration Options To Attract Investments

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 30, 2017, 5:44 PM CDT Thailand

Oil and gas firms active in Thailand will see their oil exploration options expand after the country’s military-appointed assembly approved a change to its energy laws on Thursday.

Current laws mandate a monetary concession to Thai authorities to drill in local oil fields, but the amendment will allow companies to opt out of production sharing agreements (PSAs).

The Erawan gas concession, currently in Chevron’s hands, and the Bangkot gas concession, which is in the control of government-run PTTEP Exploration and Production PCL, will both expire within the next six years.

The new measures are designed to make multinational energy companies an exciting investment opportunity before the two fields re-enter the market, according to Markets Insider.

The assembly also struck down a clause that would have led to the establishment of one national oil company. PTT Pcl, the energy company in which the Thai government is a majority shareholder, is the largest shareholder of PTTEP, but private investors have maintained control of the firm.

Members of the military-backed parliament ordered the setup of a new committee that would investigate potential models for a state-run energy company. The cabinet has 60 days to oblige to create the group and one year to complete the study.

Related: Asia’s Top LNG Players Forming Buyers Club

PTT said earlier this month that it sought investment opportunities for the $11 billion in cash and marketable securities it holds in order to make up for a decline in proven domestic oil and gas reserves to 695 million barrels in 2016. These reserves will only last for five years at current rates of production, according to analysts, which makes the situation close to critical.

Besides oil, PTT will also be looking for expansion opportunities in liquefied natural gas as demand in Thailand grows: Research and Markets has estimated that this demand is set for a compound annual growth rate of 7.2 percent for the period 2016 to 2025

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigeria’s Oil Loses Export Markets To U.S.

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Moderate Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

What A Westinghouse Bankruptcy Could Mean For U.S. Utilities

 Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com