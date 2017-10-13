Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.42 +0.82 +1.62%
Brent Crude 57.20 +0.95 +1.69%
Mars US 52.69 +0.79 +1.52%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
Urals 53.81 +1.18 +2.24%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Bonny Light 57.04 +0.95 +1.69%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.99 -0.28 -0.58%
Natural Gas 3.002 +0.01 +0.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.18 +0.60 +1.10%
Murban 57.68 +0.55 +0.96%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.03 +1.05 +1.98%
Basra Light 52.87 +0.90 +1.73%
Saharan Blend 56.88 +1.06 +1.90%
Bonny Light 57.04 +0.95 +1.69%
Bonny Light 57.04 +0.95 +1.69%
Girassol 57.29 +0.95 +1.69%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.08 +0.67 +1.74%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.00 +1.00 +2.13%
Giddings 41.75 +1.00 +2.45%
ANS West Coast 57.00 +0.27 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 45.40 +0.85 +1.91%
Eagle Ford 49.35 +0.85 +1.75%
Eagle Ford 49.35 +0.85 +1.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.90 +0.85 +1.81%
Kansas Common 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
Buena Vista 55.05 -0.70 -1.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants
  • 6 hours Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports
  • 8 hours UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 11 hours Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 17 hours Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 22 hours Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 1 day Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 1 day Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 1 day Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 1 day China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 1 day India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 1 day Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 1 day Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 1 day Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 1 day District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 2 days Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 2 days France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 2 days Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 2 days Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 2 days Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 2 days South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 3 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 3 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 3 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 3 days Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 3 days Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 3 days Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 3 days Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 3 days Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 4 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 4 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 4 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 4 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 4 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 4 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 4 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 4 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 7 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 7 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 7 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth

Breaking News:

Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants

Oil Prices Poised To Rise In Early 2018

Oil Prices Poised To Rise In Early 2018

A consistent fall in comparative…

Gulf Of Mexico Output Falls Nearly 100% After Hurricane Nate

Gulf Of Mexico Output Falls Nearly 100% After Hurricane Nate

As of Sunday, over 92.6…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 13, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT

In a sign that coal-fired power plants are in a weaker position to compete in the Texas electricity generation market, Vistra Energy said on Friday that it would close two coal-fueled power plants in Central Texas, taking offline some 2,300 MW of nameplate power early next year.

Vistra Energy’s subsidiary Luminant would shut down its two-unit Sandow Power Plant in Milam County, as well as and its two-unit Big Brown Power Plant in Freestone County.  

“These two plants are economically challenged in the competitive ERCOT market. Sustained low wholesale power prices, an oversupplied renewable generation market, and low natural gas prices, along with other factors, have contributed to this decision,” Vistra Energy said.

“Though the long-term economic viability of these plants has been in question for some time, our year-long analysis indicates this announcement is now necessary,” Vistra Energy’s president and CEO Curt Morgan said.

A total of 450 workers at Sandow and another 200 employees at Big Brown will lose their jobs. The company has notified the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) which now has to issue a reliability review. If ERCOT determines that Sandow and Big Brown power is not needed for reliability, the plants are expected to stop operations in January and February, respectively.

Just last week, Vistra Energy announced plans to retire another coal-fired plant in Texas, Monticello Power Plant in Titus County, in a sign that coal-fired power is struggling to compete with natural gas and renewables.

So far this year, U.S. coal production has actually increased compared to last year, EIA data shows, but this has been mostly attributed to higher natural gas prices this year compared to last year.  

Related: Kurdistan Accuses Baghdad Of Planning Oil Field Seizure

Coal and coal-fired capacity issues and debates have taken center stage in news flows again, after Donald Trump—one of whose campaign slogans was “Trump digs coal”—was elected U.S. President. Experts and analysts think that a genuine coal revival is unlikely.

Just last month, a U.S. appeals court upheld a lawsuit from environmentalists — saying that any leasing of coal projects on federal land must consider climate effects from the eventual burning of that coal. This week’s EPA proposal to withdraw the Clean Power Plan (CPP) is not expected to lead to a coal resurgence either.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com