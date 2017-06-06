Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

China Completes World’s Biggest Floating Solar Farm

China Completes World’s Biggest Floating Solar Farm

China has made a giant…

The World’s Top Oil Consumers

The World’s Top Oil Consumers

This list of the largest…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas Oil And Gas Companies Add 12,000 Job In Last 6 Months

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jun 06, 2017, 10:00 PM CDT Midland Oil

The Texas oil and gas industry has added 12,000 new jobs in the past six months, according to a new report from the Texas Petro Index.

The spike in job creation came from the rise in active oil and gas rids in the Permian – the basin of choice in the current market downturn.

Marginally increasing barrel prices, supported by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) deal to cut production by 1.2 million units through March 2018, have jumpstarted American shale oil output. The development carries on to the chagrin of the bloc’s leaders, who see the effectiveness of their cuts fail as American oil adds to the supply glut.

"Producers in Texas and across the U.S. will gladly take the market share given up by nations that attempt to manage oil markets and prices by centralized decisions to manipulate production,” Karr Ingham, an economist with the Texas Petro Index, said in a release.

Current estimates put U.S. exports at 1.3 million barrels per day.

"Texas producers are responding to higher wellhead prices that have resulted from coordinated efforts by OPEC, Russia and others to curtain oil production," he added. "But in large part, production growth in Texas and the U.S. is keeping a lid on crude oil prices, which continues to frustrate parties to that agreement."

The total number of upstream energy jobs in Houston rose to 204,500 in April – or three percent higher than the same month last year. But the workforce remains one-third smaller than it was in December 2014, just a couple of months after the first price crash.

During the last serious oil price downturn in the 1980s, Texas suffered significantly. Since then, oil and gas extraction and refining has become half as important to the state as it was in the ‘80s, because other aspects of the economy—especially the medical sector—have grown so strongly.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Qatar Spat Affects Crude Oil Loadings In The Middle East

Next Post

Indonesian Pertamina Defers Refinery Projects Over Funding

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Rebounds After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Rebounds After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

Oil Prices Slip After U.S. API Reports Build In Crude Stocks

 Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Alt text

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

5 Clean Energy Innovations That Could Transform Our World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com