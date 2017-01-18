Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Russia Boosts Domestic Oil, Gas Pipeline Capacity

New Data Points To Rebound In Offshore Oil

New Data Points To Rebound In Offshore Oil

New data on the offshore…

GreaseBook: Reporting Oil Production Just Became Much Easier

GreaseBook: Reporting Oil Production Just Became Much Easier

A new app developed in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas Land Leases For Oil Exploration Rise, Income Falls

By Irina Slav - Jan 18, 2017, 10:43 AM CST Fracking operations

Demand for public land in Texas from energy companies has gone up since July 2016, but income from the leases has dropped, reflecting the low oil prices that have left many an energy company cash-strapped and unable to make serious new investments.

According to the state’s Land Commissioner George P. Bush, a total 14,000 acres of Texas public land were auctioned, but income from them came in at just US$5,900 per acre. This compares with US$7,400 per acre in July 2016, when the last public land lease auction was held in Texas.

The total proceeds from the January auction came in at US$84 million, versus US$98 million in July last year, when some 13,000 acres were leased. The money from the auctions is collected in a Permanent School Fund, which helps cover some public school expenses in the state.

The January 2017 proceeds from the auction were still much higher than those from the 2015 summer edition, when the PSF received about US$20 million. The January 2016 auction generated just US$11 million, as it coincided with a trough of less than US$27 for oil prices. That auction also saw much lower acreage leased, at 4,393 acres. This makes the average per acre US$2,500, substantially lower than the going rate for the latest auction.

Related: OPEC Commitments Push Iraq Towards Oil Export Deal With Kurds

According to Upstream, most of the attention of the bidders at the auction was focused on the Permian shale play, and more specifically on the Delaware Basin. This certainly has a lot to do with the latest development in the Permian.

The play is still gaining in popularity, with the last few days seeing two major acquisitions there, by Noble Energy and Exxon, and an announcement by Anadarko that it will exit Eagle Ford to focus on higher-return opportunities, some of them in the Permian.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Argentina, Bolivia Seal Gas Exploration Deal

Next Post

Russia Boosts Domestic Oil, Gas Pipeline Capacity

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost
The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com