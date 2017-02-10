Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Tesla Set To Start Test-Building Model 3 On February 20

The Dollar Will Decide Oil’s Next Move

The Dollar Will Decide Oil’s Next Move

With OPEC and U.S. shale…

Chinese Make Aggressive Move In High Risk Mining Assets

Chinese Make Aggressive Move In High Risk Mining Assets

Chinese private equity funds are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Set To Start Test-Building Model 3 On February 20

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 09, 2017, 4:53 PM CST Tesla Model 3

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to launch test-building of its highly-anticipated Model 3 on February 20, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Tesla would likely build as pre-production a small number of vehicles to test the assembly lines and auto parts, the sources said.

The Model 3 is expected to sell at a starting price of US$35,000 before incentives, with production slated to begin in the middle of this year.

Separately, a Tesla spokesman told Reuters that the company would be pausing – for a short period of time and as planned – production at its California assembly plant to add capacity to its paint shop there in preparation for the Model 3 production, plus general maintenance.

This will allow Tesla to begin Model 3 production later this year as planned and enable us to start the ramp towards 500,000 vehicles annually in 2018,” Reuters quoted the spokesman as saying.

When Tesla unveiled its plans for Model 3 last year, analysts and experts had described the timeline as too ambitious, given Tesla’s track record of missing quite aggressive production targets.

Tesla missed its 2016 target, delivering 76,230 vehicles last year, which was less than its target of 79,000 deliveries. Still, many analysts had expected the electric vehicle carmaker to miss that target.

Related: It’s Time For Big Oil To Embrace The Digital Age

Regarding Model 3, one source told Reuters last week that the model is still undergoing changes in design, which may delay the ramp-up to full production. Some analysts expressed skeptical views that Tesla could launch Model 3 production by July, with Barclays analyst Brian Johnson saying “We assume 0 Model 3 deliveries in '17” in a note in early January. Another analyst, Adam Jonas at Morgan Stanley, said in a note a couple of weeks later that the Model 3 “soft launch” may be delayed until late into this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.Com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

ETP: Three Months Till DAPL Goes Online

Next Post

PDVSA’s Latest Misery: Delays In Oil-For-Loan Deals With Russia, China

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 As Oil Crunch Bites, Nigeria Chooses China’s $40B Over Taiwan

As Oil Crunch Bites, Nigeria Chooses China’s $40B Over Taiwan

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com