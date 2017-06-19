Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Ten of 15 Blocks Tendered In Mexico’s Latest Offshore Licensing Round

Solar And Wind Revolution Happening Much Faster Than Expected

Solar And Wind Revolution Happening Much Faster Than Expected

The clean energy revolution is…

OPEC Production Up As Exempt Countries Increase Output

OPEC Production Up As Exempt Countries Increase Output

Coming off the news of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Ten of 15 Blocks Tendered In Mexico’s Latest Offshore Licensing Round

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jun 19, 2017, 10:00 PM CDT Offshore

The Mexican energy regulator released the results of its latest oil and gas licensing round in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with nine of the fourteen available blocks successfully awarded. Eni won the bids for three blocks—two as partnerships with others—for three blocks (blocks 7,10, and 14). Citla Energy also won awards in three blocks, with Pemex and Capricorn Energy Ltd winning in two blocks. Russia’s Lukoil won the award for the block assumed to hold the most resources.

By block, the winners are as follows:

Block 1: No bidders tendered in shallow oil and gas areas of Gulf of Mexico.

Block 2: Deutsche Erdoel AG and state oil firm PEMEX won the tender for the 212-square-mile block, which sits off the coast of Veracruz.  Block 2 is estimated to hold up to 681 million barrels of oil.

Block 3: No bidders tendered in shallow oil and gas areas of Gulf of Mexico.

Block 4: No bidders tendered in shallow oil and gas areas of Gulf of Mexico.

Block 5: No bidders tendered in shallow oil and gas areas of Gulf of Mexico.

Block 6: Malaysia’s Carigali and Colombia’s Ecopetrol won the tender for the 216-square mile block, which, similar to Block 2, sits off the coast of Veracruz and could hold up to an estimated 516 million barrels of oil.

Block 7: An Eni-led consortium including Capricorn Energy Ltd, and Citla Energy won the tender for the 228-square-mile block, which sits off the coasts of Veracruz and Tabasco, and holds up to 169 million barrels of oil.

Block 8: State-run PEMEX and Ecopetrol won the tender for this 226-square-mile block, which sits off the coast of Tabasco, holding an estimated 413 million barrels of oil.

Block 9: Capricorn Energy and Citla Energy narrowly outbid Eni for this 217-square-mile block, which sits off the coast of Tabasco, holding up to 571 million barrels of oil.

Block 10: Eni won the tender for this 206-square-mile block, which sits off the coast of Tabasco and holds up to 512 million barrels of oil.

Block 11: Spain’s Repsol and Mexico’s Sierra Perot won the tender for this 206-square-mile block, which sits off the coast of Tabasco, thought to hold up to 949 million barrels of oil.

Block 12: Russia’s Lukoil won the tender for this 201-square-mile block, which sits off the coast of Tabasco and holds up to 958 million barrels of oil.

Block 13:  No bidders tendered in shallow oil and gas areas of Gulf of Mexico.

Block 14: Eni and Citla Energy won the tender for this 180-square-mile block, which sits off the coast of Tabasco, and holds up to 472 million barrels of oil.  

Block 15: A consortium comprising France's Total (NYSE:TOT) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) won the 15th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Rice Energy Purchase Makes EQT Biggest U.S. Natural Gas Producer

Next Post

Rice Energy Purchase Makes EQT Biggest U.S. Natural Gas Producer

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Prices Spike After API Reports Biggest Crude Draw This Year
Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Plunge After API Reports Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Following Another Big Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Draws Across The Board

 Floating Storage For Oil Reaches 2017 High As Traders Employ Aging VLCCs

Floating Storage For Oil Reaches 2017 High As Traders Employ Aging VLCCs

Most Commented

Alt text

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Alt text

Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

 Alt text

Saudi Finance Minister: “I Wouldn't Care If The Oil Price Is Zero"

 Alt text

Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com