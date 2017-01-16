Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Venezuela To Propose New Deal ‘To Fix’ The Oil Markets

Low Oil Prices Could Last As OPEC Cuts Won’t Suffice

Low Oil Prices Could Last As OPEC Cuts Won’t Suffice

The one and only reason…

China Launches A $361 Billion Secret Takeover... In Renewable Energy

China Launches A $361 Billion Secret Takeover... In Renewable Energy

Chinese policymakers are serious about…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Syrian Airforce Strikes Back At IS After Major Attack

By Irina Slav - Jan 16, 2017, 12:18 PM CST Syrian fighter jet

A Saturday missile attack by the Islamic State against the eastern Syrian city of Deir ez-Zour was followed by an air strike by the Syrian military, the clash resulting in more than 30 dead. According to media, this was the biggest IS attack in Syria in the last few months.

The Deir ez-Zour province is rich in oil and is of special importance for IS because it connects its last remaining stronghold in the country, Raqqa, to territories under its rule in neighboring Iraq. The terrorist group controls large parts of the province, and two years ago it had control over the city as well.

According to reports, the targets of the IS attack were military posts in villages around the city of Deir ez-Zour. The Syrian military, for its part, hit a tank and three other IS vehicles. Some 20 of the casualties were IS members, media also say.

Another battle against IS is being fought in the north of Syria around the city of al-Bab. The terrorists’ positions are under fire from, on the one hand, Turkish forces and Syrian rebel groups, and on the other, from the Syrian army and various militias from Iran and Iraq that are affiliated with the Assad government.

Related: Where Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

Regional news website Ara News notes that the Turkish forces and their allies have been “bogged down” in the area for over a month without much success. The battle is controversial because of the hostility between Ankara and Damascus. Turkey supports some of the rebel groups opposing the Assad government, which in turn is worried about any growing influence of Turkey in Syria.

What’s more, Turkey has more than one target in the conflict: the country’s partner in the conflict, the U.S., recently told Ankara to focus its efforts on fighting IS, rather than the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces. Turkey has a violent relationship with the Kurds, and according to media reports, has said it would attack the SDF after it takes control of al-Bab.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran’s Oil, Gas Revenues To Hit $41B In 2016/17

Next Post

Saudi-Led Coalition, Houthis Clash Near Major Oil Passage

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost
The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

 API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

API Reports A Major Crude Oil Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com