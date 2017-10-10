Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.84 +1.26 +2.54%
Brent Crude 56.48 +0.69 +1.24%
Mars US 50.93 +0.41 +0.81%
Opec Basket 53.70 -0.77 -1.41%
Urals 52.22 +0.14 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 55.23 -1.06 -1.88%
Louisiana Light 55.23 -1.06 -1.88%
Bonny Light 55.45 +0.10 +0.18%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.00 -1.23 -2.55%
Natural Gas 2.891 +0.06 +2.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.43 -1.50 -2.73%
Murban 55.93 -1.45 -2.53%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.27 +0.39 +0.75%
Basra Light 51.59 -0.06 -0.12%
Saharan Blend 55.47 +0.25 +0.45%
Bonny Light 55.45 +0.10 +0.18%
Bonny Light 55.45 +0.10 +0.18%
Girassol 55.70 +0.10 +0.18%
Opec Basket 53.70 -0.77 -1.41%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.62 +1.03 +2.74%
Western Canadian Select 38.54 -1.38 -3.46%
Canadian Condensate 51.69 -1.47 -2.77%
Premium Synthetic 54.34 -1.08 -1.95%
Sweet Crude 49.04 -1.32 -2.62%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Light Sour Blend 48.64 -1.08 -2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 -1.07 -1.94%
Central Alberta 47.54 -1.18 -2.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 55.23 -1.06 -1.88%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 46.00 +0.25 +0.55%
Giddings 39.75 -2.75 -6.47%
ANS West Coast 55.21 -1.29 -2.28%
West Texas Sour 43.53 +0.29 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 47.48 +0.29 +0.61%
Eagle Ford 47.48 +0.29 +0.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 46.03 +0.29 +0.63%
Kansas Common 39.75 -1.25 -3.05%
Buena Vista 54.03 -0.15 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 mins Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 35 mins Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 1 hour Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 4 hours Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 5 hours Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 17 hours Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 21 hours Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 22 hours Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 23 hours The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 24 hours China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 1 day Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 1 day Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 1 day LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 4 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 4 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 4 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 4 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 4 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 4 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 4 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 4 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 5 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 5 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 5 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 5 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 5 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 5 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 5 days Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 5 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 6 days Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 6 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 6 days Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 6 days IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 6 days Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 6 days Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 6 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 7 days Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 7 days India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 7 days Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras

Breaking News:

Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil

World’s Biggest Oil Trader Questions Its Own Fate

World’s Biggest Oil Trader Questions Its Own Fate

The world’s no.1 crude oil…

Saudis Lose Market Share To OPEC Rivals

Saudis Lose Market Share To OPEC Rivals

OPEC members Iraq and Iran…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 10, 2017, 1:30 PM CDT Barrels

Several years of underinvestment in large oil projects could lead to oil price spikes of $80-$100 per barrel by the 2020s unless mega projects are sanctioned very soon, Jonathan Chanis, Vice President of Policy at Securing America’s Future Energy (SAFE), told Platts in an interview on Monday.

“We’re at a very perilous point because we’ve had two years of a really, really marked decline in investment,” said Chanis, who was Senior Trader at Caxton Associates, a Vice President at Goldman Sachs’s commodities division, and a Managing Director at Tribeca Global Management.

Chanis is not undermining the rise in U.S. shale supply, but he thinks that shale production will not be enough to offset the future decline in supplies if big projects are not given final investment decisions soon.

“If we don’t start seeing some large-scale final investment decisions on mega-projects -- projects over $10 billion-$15 billion apiece -- if we don’t start seeing them now and next year or shortly thereafter, by the time we get around to the 2020s, we are going to be short oil,” Chanis told Platts.

According to a July 2017 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), upstream oil and gas investment is expected to rebound modestly this year, following a 44-percent plunge between 2014 and 2016. “A 53% upswing in US shale investment and resilient spending in large producing regions like the Middle East and Russia looks to drive upstream investment to bounce back by 3% in 2017,” the IEA said.

The number of the big projects that will be approved over the next two years will determine if the oil supply shortage will arrive, Chanis told Platts.

Related: The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

OPEC’s policies since the 1970s have made oil prices “extremely volatile” because excessive investment cycles have been followed by underinvestment, leading to significant price swings, the expert noted.   

“I’ve seen this movie before, and the movie doesn’t really have a happy ending for the United States and for US consumers,” Chanis said.

Neil Atkinson, head of the IEA’s oil markets and industry division, also sees a possibility of much tighter oil market in the next five years due to years of underinvestment.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd

Next Post

Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Alt text

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com