Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

South Sudan Rebels Kidnap Workers Of Chinese-Malaysian Oil Firm

New Oil Price War Looms As The OPEC Deal Falls Short

New Oil Price War Looms As The OPEC Deal Falls Short

The OPEC-led production cut has…

U.S. Shale Is Pushing OPEC To Breaking Point

U.S. Shale Is Pushing OPEC To Breaking Point

The U.S. shale trend continues…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

South Sudan Rebels Kidnap Workers Of Chinese-Malaysian Oil Firm

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 20, 2017, 11:31 AM CDT South Sudan

According to Reuters, on Saturday, rebels loyal to former South Sudanese vice president, Riek Machar, kidnapped four workers of DAR Petroleum Operating Company, whose holders include China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China’s Sinopec, and Malaysia’s Petronas.

Earlier this year, South Sudan was said to have been planning to increase oil output, but the ongoing civil war has made it difficult to pump more crude.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, but it has been a bloody road to establishing a stable government whose budget is dependent almost entirely on oil revenues. In December 2013, civil war broke out when President Salva Kiir Mayardit sacked the cabinet and accused Vice President Riek Machar of instigating a failed coup. The civil war ended in 2015—at least officially—but clashes have been frequent since.

Now fighters loyal to Machar have seized the four workers of DAR Petroleum Operating Company—the second group of oil employees to have been kidnapped this month alone.

The government of South Sudan said it was negotiating the release of the workers via “diplomatic channels” and accused the rebels of demanding ransom.

But a spokesman for the rebels, Lam Paul Gabriel, told Reuters there was no such demand.

Related: Can OPEC Resist The Temptation To Cheat?

“There are no conditions for their release, but we want to make it clear to their country of residence and the government that we do not want their company to operate in South Sudan,” Gabriel said.

Last week, a confidential report by the UN—seen by Reuters—showed that the government of famine-stricken South Sudan is using at least half of its revenues from oil sales to acquire weapons, despite the dramatic political, economic, and humanitarian crises in the country.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Thailand’s PTT Looking To Spend $11B On Oil, LNG Projects

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Repsol Announces Largest U.S. Onshore Conventional Discovery In 30 Years

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com