Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.00 -0.14 -0.27%
Brent Crude 57.33 -0.24 -0.42%
Mars US 53.53 +0.21 +0.39%
Opec Basket 56.43 +0.81 +1.46%
Urals 54.79 -0.16 -0.29%
Louisiana Light 57.97 -0.25 -0.43%
Louisiana Light 57.97 -0.25 -0.43%
Bonny Light 57.72 -0.32 -0.55%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.76 -0.25 -0.50%
Natural Gas 3.06 -0.01 -0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 58.17 +2.44 +4.38%
Murban 57.78 -0.35 -0.60%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.29 -0.27 -0.49%
Basra Light 53.54 -0.59 -1.09%
Saharan Blend 57.99 -0.49 -0.84%
Bonny Light 57.72 -0.32 -0.55%
Bonny Light 57.72 -0.32 -0.55%
Girassol 58.17 -0.37 -0.63%
Opec Basket 56.43 +0.81 +1.46%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.03 +0.07 +0.18%
Western Canadian Select 41.29 +0.05 +0.12%
Canadian Condensate 54.09 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 54.54 +0.06 +0.11%
Sweet Crude 50.34 +0.06 +0.12%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 49.64 +0.06 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 +0.05 +0.09%
Central Alberta 49.14 +0.06 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.97 -0.25 -0.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
Giddings 42.50 +0.25 +0.59%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +2.08 +3.73%
West Texas Sour 46.09 +0.26 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 50.04 +0.26 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 50.04 +0.26 +0.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.59 +0.26 +0.54%
Kansas Common 42.25 -0.25 -0.59%
Buena Vista 56.08 -0.34 -0.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 5 hours EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 8 hours Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 10 hours US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 11 hours Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 12 hours Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 1 day Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 1 day Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 1 day Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 1 day China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 1 day Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 1 day DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 1 day Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 1 day WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 2 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 2 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 2 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 2 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 2 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 2 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 2 days Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 5 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 5 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 5 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 5 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 5 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 5 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 5 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 5 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 6 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 6 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 6 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 6 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 6 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea
  • 6 days Sudan, South Sudan Sign Deal To Boost Oil Output
  • 6 days Peruvian Villagers Shut Down 50 Oil Wells In Protest
  • 6 days Bay Area Sues Big Oil For Billions
  • 7 days Lukoil Looks To Sell Italian Refinery As Crimea Sanctions Intensify
  • 7 days Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds
  • 7 days Oil Prices On Track For Largest Q3 Gain Since 2004

Breaking News:

South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada

Oil Analysts Baffled As Venezuela Ditches Petrodollar

Oil Analysts Baffled As Venezuela Ditches Petrodollar

Responding to new sanctions imposed…

5 Hot Tech Stocks For The Fall Of 2017

5 Hot Tech Stocks For The Fall Of 2017

The gaming industry is one…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 27, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT

South Korea’s refiner Hyundai Oilbank seeks to diversify its crude oil sources and is looking to buy Canadian oil for the first time, Hyundai Oilbank’s senior executive vice president, Chang Ji-hak, told Reuters in an interview published on Wednesday.

Although South Korea has a big oil refining sector, it imports almost all of the crude oil that its refineries are processing.  

“We have strong interest and we have already tested it,” Chang said, referring to Canadian crude oil. The manager said the oil was good quality and suitable for its refinery, but did not specify which Canadian grade Hyundai Oilbank has tested.

The South Korean refiner’s main source of crude oil is, for now, the Middle East, with non-Middle Eastern producers supplying currently some 30 percent of the company’s crude oil. But Hyundai Oilbank—which operates a 390,000-bpd oil refinery—doesn’t plan to raise the share of non-Middle Eastern suppliers in the short term, the manager said.

“Outside of the Middle Eastern grades, the crude is sometimes too light, sometimes too heavy. So there are some limitations,” Chang told Reuters.

The OPEC cuts have lifted the Dubai benchmark prices this year, thus narrowing their spread to Brent, which is an opportunity for South Korea to try other sources of crude oil, Chang said at a panel discussion at the S&P Global Platts Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference in Singapore.

Some South Korean refiners have expanded their supply sources, and more than 30 percent of total purchases have been from non-Middle Eastern producers in recent months, Chang said. South Korean refining companies have been buying crude oil from North, South, and Central America, and from Europe, the manager noted.

Related: The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

According to market sources who spoke to Platts, South Korean refiners—including GS Caltex, Hanwha Total Petrochemicals, Hyundai Oilbank, and SK Innovation—have bought a total of up to 5 million barrels of Eagle Ford crude and condensate, Mars Blend, and WTI Midland. 

Apart from the Dubai/Brent spread, the other major incentive for South Korean refiners to buy oil from outside the Middle East is the government incentives, Hyundai Oilbank’s Chang said at the APPEC conference.

“Any extra freight costs incurred from buying non-Middle Eastern crudes would be compensated by the government,” the manager said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold

China Readies Yuan-Priced Crude Oil Benchmark Backed By Gold
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Alt text

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Alt text

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com