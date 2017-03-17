Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Sinopec Nearing Deal To Buy Chevron’s $1B South African Assets

An OPEC Deal Extension Won’t Affect Oil Prices

An OPEC Deal Extension Won’t Affect Oil Prices

A former senior U.S. energy…

China’s Crude Oil Production Falls 8% Year Over Year

China’s Crude Oil Production Falls 8% Year Over Year

China’s crude oil production dropped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Sinopec Nearing Deal To Buy Chevron’s $1B South African Assets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 17, 2017, 4:44 PM CDT Sinopec

China’s Sinopec is the last bidder left in the race to buy a majority interest in Chevron’s South African assets worth $1 billion, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the deal.

Sinopec is close to sealing an agreement with Chevron over the South African assets that the U.S. major first said would be put up for sale in January last year. Following an auction that had lasted more than a year, Sinopec is now the last bidder remaining, Reuters’ sources said.

In October last year, France’s oil major Total SA, mining and trading giant Glencore, and crude oil trader Gunvor had reportedly bid to buy 75 percent of Chevron’s South African downstream business.

In January 2016, Chevron said it was considering selling its 75 percent of its South African business, including a 110,000-bpd refinery in Cape Town, as part of a multi-billion-dollar divestment plan announced in 2014. Chevron operates in South Africa via Chevron South Africa (Pty) Limited, in which it has a 75 percent stake, while a consortium of Black Economic Empowerment shareholders and an employee trust own the other 25 percent. Chevron South Africa also has a network of Caltex service stations, one of the country’s top four petroleum brands, according to Chevron. The U.S. energy major also operates a lubricants plant in Durban, on South Africa’s east coast.

Now if Sinopec manages to snap up Chevron’s assets in South Africa, it would get its first refinery asset in Africa that would further expand the Chinese company’s fuel distribution network across the world.

Related: Is Kurdish Oil A Gamble Worth Taking?

The process of soliciting expressions of interest in the 75 percent shareholding is ongoing,” Chevron spokesman Braden Reddall told Reuters.

Rothschild & Co is advising Chevron on the sale of the South African assets, according to Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

French Oil Giant Seeks 50% Stake In Iran’s $4B South Pars

Next Post

Tesla Raises $1.2B, More Than Planned Ahead Of Model 3 Launch

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Bounces Back As API Reports A Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com