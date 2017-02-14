Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Shell Splashes $1B On Niger Delta Development

Will Rising U.S. Production Drive OPEC Into A Corner?

Will Rising U.S. Production Drive OPEC Into A Corner?

The OPEC production cuts appear…

Bulls Optimistic, But Pitfalls For Oil Remain

Bulls Optimistic, But Pitfalls For Oil Remain

While OPEC achieved a higher…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Splashes $1B On Niger Delta Development

By Irina Slav - Feb 14, 2017, 12:46 PM CST Oil Spill

Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary has committed US$1 billion for the development of the Niger Delta, the Vice President of the federal government, Yemi Osinbajo, said. Osinbajo is on a tour in the Delta, aiming to appease through dialogue the militant groups that have crippled Nigeria’s oil industry over the last couple of years.

The money will be released in US$500-million annual installments, to be used to provide clean drinking water, conduct health impact assessments, and supply “remediation technologies” to local communities, who tried to sue Shell for failure to clean up an oil spill in the area. The case was heard by the London High Court, which ruled that it is outside its jurisdiction: Shell Petroleum Development Company is registered in Nigeria, so a Nigerian court should be the one to hear the case.

The federal government has demonstrated determination in its attempts to appease the Niger Delta militants who have been blowing up pipelines for two years now, inflicting substantial damage to the infrastructure and cutting Nigeria’s oil production to a level that granted the country exemption from the OPEC oil production cut agreement.

Recently, perhaps thanks to the efforts to come to a mutually beneficial solution to the problems of the oil-rich Delta, the attacks have become rarer, with the government pledging support for the impoverished communities living there.

Related: Europe’s Big Oil Breaks Even At $50-60 Per Barrel

Now, during his tour of the Delta, the Vice President – and acting President – reiterated President Buhari’s commitment to amnesty for the militants and to the vocational training of the locals to ensure employment and pull them out of poverty.

Meanwhile, rumors about President Buhari’s health are rife: he has not been seen in public for a month, and although official sources insist he is in good health, there is speculation that he has gone to London for medical treatment, with some recalling the fate of another Nigerian President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who died in office after extended medical treatment abroad, which the government attempted to conceal at the time.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Libya Arrests Oil Executives For Alleged Offshore Fraud

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

API Reports Big Inventory Build Across The Board

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com