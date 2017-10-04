Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 49.95 -0.03 -0.06%
Brent Crude 55.86 +0.06 +0.11%
Mars US 51.25 -0.44 -0.85%
Opec Basket 54.29 -0.32 -0.59%
Urals 52.92 -0.60 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.42 -0.18 -0.38%
Natural Gas 2.946 +0.01 +0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.63 -0.55 -1.02%
Murban 55.88 -0.30 -0.53%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.80 -0.20 -0.38%
Basra Light 51.62 -0.16 -0.31%
Saharan Blend 56.18 -0.11 -0.20%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Bonny Light 56.03 -0.13 -0.23%
Girassol 56.38 -0.13 -0.23%
Opec Basket 54.29 -0.32 -0.59%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 37.82 -0.69 -1.79%
Western Canadian Select 39.44 -0.27 -0.68%
Canadian Condensate 52.34 -0.52 -0.98%
Premium Synthetic 54.60 +0.24 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 49.44 -0.12 -0.24%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 46.50 +0.34 +0.74%
Light Sour Blend 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.34 +0.33 +0.61%
Central Alberta 48.04 +0.13 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 55.57 -0.15 -0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 46.50 -0.25 -0.53%
Giddings 40.25 -0.25 -0.62%
ANS West Coast 57.31 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 43.93 -0.44 -0.99%
Eagle Ford 47.88 -0.44 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 47.88 -0.44 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 46.43 -0.44 -0.94%
Kansas Common 40.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 54.62 -0.16 -0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 5 hours Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 7 hours Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 8 hours IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 10 hours Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 11 hours Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 13 hours Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 14 hours Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 1 day Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 1 day India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 1 day Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras
  • 1 day Iraq Aims To Restart Oil Fields Attacked By ISIS
  • 2 days Despite Musk’s Claims, Tesla Misses Deliveries Target
  • 2 days Nigeria Recovers $3 Billion In Large-Scale Energy Sector Reform
  • 2 days Leading Climate Change Fund Claims Tesla Is Overvalued
  • 2 days Russia’s Oil Output Remains Flat At 10.91 Million Bpd
  • 2 days Shell Restarts Louisiana Refinery After Last Week’s Fire
  • 2 days China’s EV Market Nearing 2 Percent Penetration
  • 2 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Closed Again, 230,000 Bpd Output Offline
  • 3 days ADNOC Plans Further Oil Output Reduction
  • 3 days Qatar’s Energy Sector Shrinks By 2.7% In Q2
  • 5 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 5 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 5 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 5 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 5 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 5 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 5 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 5 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 6 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 6 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 6 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 6 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 6 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 6 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 6 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 6 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 7 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 7 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 7 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production

Breaking News:

Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months

Saudi Compliance To OPEC Deal Comes At A Price

Saudi Compliance To OPEC Deal Comes At A Price

Saudi Arabia appears intent on…

ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

ExxonMobil Dethroned As Top Energy Company

Gazprom dethroned ExxonMobil as the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico

By Damir Kaletovic - Oct 04, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Mexico

More bad news for Mexico’s state-run Pemex as the live auction for its shallow-water Ayin-Batsil oil play in the Gulf of Mexico failed to attract any offers for partnership.

This morning, Mexico’s Hydrocarbon Commission (CNH) officially declared the Ayin-Batsil abandoned.

Mexico is still hoping to find partners for onshore fields in the coming days. The live auction also offered up the Cardenas-Mora and Ogarrio oilfields, but results have not yet been published.

Ayin-Batsil is believed to contain 359 million barrels of oil equivalent in proven, probable and possible reserves. Between 1988 and 2015, 10 wells have been drilled in the shallow-water block, including eight wildcat wells and two appraisal wells.

(Click to enlarge)

Pemex was looking for a 50:50 partnership for Ayin-Batsil, with the partner taking operatorship. A total of 10 companies had prequalified earlier in September to participate in the three-field auction. Those pre-qualified included Egypt’s Cheiron Holdings Ltd., China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC), Germany’s DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, Ecopetrol SA of Colombia, Canada-based explorer Gran Tierra and Ogarrio E&P of Chile.

Three years ago, Mexico opened its energy sector to private investments in a landmark energy reform that ended more than seven decades of monopoly by state-run Pemex. 

(Click to enlarge)

Mexico’s offshore auctions have garnered a fair amount of attention after an initial slow start.

Supermajors Exxon, Chevron, and BP are opening or planning to open their first service stations to tap into the Mexican refined products market. Shell is the latest Big Oil player to have entered Mexico’s retail market, pledging US$1 billion in investment over the next 10 years.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions

Next Post

Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

API Reports Crude Inventory Build As Demand Falters

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Return To $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com