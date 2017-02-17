Menu
Oilfield Services Rush To Raise Capital As Oil Recovery Holds

Trade Wars Or New Oil Markets – Trump’s Asian Dilemma

Saudis Rethink Aramco IPO: Pure Oil & Gas or Conglomerate?

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 17, 2017, 4:37 PM CST Saudi Oil

Saudi Arabian officials are debating whether the country’s flagship oil and gas company, Saudi Aramco, should be listed as an industrial conglomerate or a specialized international oil company ahead of its initial public offering scheduled to take place next year, according to a new report by Reuters.

"There are two options being studied now,” an anonymous source from the kingdom’s energy sector said. “Either to make Aramco a pure oil and gas company, or a conglomerate and expand its role in petrochemicals and other sectors.”

The IPO will be the largest in history, raising billions of dollars to support the KSA as it transitions from an energy dependent economy to one with more diverse prospects by the year 2030.

Released last year, the Vision 2030 plan vowed to “transform Aramco from an oil-producing company into a global industrial conglomerate,” but senior-level officials are now concerned with the complications this would create in valuing the state-run corporation ahead of its partial sale.

Listing it as a specialized company instead would smoothen the process and potentially push per-share prices upwards.

Reuters’ attempt to contact Aramco regarding the matter yielded a “no comment.”

Over the past couple of years, Aramco has entered into contracts with General Electric for a shipbuilding and renewable energy companies for new solar and wind energy ventures. Executives are concerned the newer add-ons will not be of interest to the foreigners they project will purchase Aramco shares. As a result, a faction of those planning the IPO contend that all projects unrelated to oil and gas operations should be placed in a separate entity before shares are sold.

"It is going to be a legal nightmare for them. And the more they dig, the more they find out issues they need to sort out," an industry source said.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Uncertainty Mounts As Nigeria Appoints VP As Acting President

Next Post

Amid Tension With Russia, Belarus Signs Deal With Iran

