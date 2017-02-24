Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

UK’s 2016 Oil Production Rises For Second Consecutive Year

Gasoline Glut Remains The Biggest Red Flag For Oil Markets

Gasoline Glut Remains The Biggest Red Flag For Oil Markets

Refiners have begun cutting back…

This Oil Nation Aims To Colonize Mars

This Oil Nation Aims To Colonize Mars

The UAE has big plans…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis, Angola Overtake Russia In January Exports To China

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 24, 2017, 10:53 AM CST Oil Engineer

Saudi Arabia is not ceding ground in its important markets in Asia amid the OPEC cuts, and has regained its position as top oil supplier to China in January, overtaking Russia which was last year’s biggest supplier to China after having pushed the Saudis from the top spot.

In January, Russia was overtaken not only by Saudi Arabia, but also by Angola, China’s second biggest oil supplier, according to data by the Chinese General Administration of Customs reported by Reuters on Friday.

Saudi Arabia’s exports to China jumped by 18.9 percent from a year ago in January to 1.18 million bpd. Angola’s exports to China soared 63.5 percent to 1.17 million bpd, winning it second place, whereas the winner of the 2016 exports race—Russia—came in third place, shipping 1.08 million bpd to China in January, up 36.5 percent on the year.

Last year, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest supplier of crude oil thanks in large part to increased demand from independent refineries, popularly called teapots. The average Russian exports to China in 2016 stood at 1.05 million bpd, up by 25 percent from 2015. Saudi Arabia’s shipments last year inched up 0.9 percent to 1.02 million bpd.

Related: 4.7 Billion Barrels Just Evaporated In This World Class Oil Play

Now the OPEC cuts have made the Middle Eastern crude grades more expensive and the Brent/Dubai and WTI/Dubai spreads narrower, which is making traders ship more crude oil from West Africa to Asia, and the Russian grade Urals to China, which would not have been a profitable shipment if it were not for the arbitrage window.

Although it is overcomplying with the OPEC deal and has cut exports to some clients -- mostly to regions other than Asia -- Saudi Arabia has been keeping full supplies to Japan and South Korea, and slightly cutting to Southeast Asia. However, for March, Saudi Aramco’s major buyers in both Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia are set to receive full-term allocations for Saudi crude oil, S&P Global Platts reported last week, citing traders it had contacted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

The Drawdown Begins: Traders Sell Oil Stored In Tankers Off Asia

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

Kazakhstan’s Tengiz Oil Field Expansion To Create 20,000 Jobs

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com