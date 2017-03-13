Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

EU, Gazprom Move Closer To Resolving Gas Sales Dispute

Oil Price, Sanctions Weigh On Russian Stocks, Moscow Unfazed

Oil Price, Sanctions Weigh On Russian Stocks, Moscow Unfazed

While much has been made…

Australia’s 100% Renewable Energy Grid

Australia’s 100% Renewable Energy Grid

Australia is set to build…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Rosneft Says Oil Production Cuts May Not Be Extended

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 13, 2017, 1:28 PM CDT Oil

Russia’s oil giant Rosneft sees a lack of will among the main signatories to the OPEC/non-OPEC deal and U.S. shale production as the main risks to a possible extension of the global supply cut deal, a Rosneft spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

We think that in the long term global oil demand dynamics and reduced investment during the period of ultra low prices will balance the market, but that the risk of a price war resuming remains,” the spokesman said.

OPEC and 11 non-OPEC producers agreed in November to curtail their collective crude oil output by almost 1.8 million bpd between January and June, with OPEC shaving off around 1.2 million bpd, and non-OPEC producers – led by Russia – slashing another 558,000 bpd.

The deal had held prices above $50 per barrel before WTI fell to below $50 a barrel last week for the first time since December. This drop has further increased speculation whether the deal should or would be extended beyond its original expiry date at end-June, given the rise in U.S. shale.

Although OPEC is scheduled to decide on a possible extension in May, estimates and guesses are many, and now Rosneft has expressed its view via emailed answers to questions by Reuters.

Related: Falling Oil Prices Could Upend The OPEC Deal

While Rosneft described the agreement as viable, it believes that the long-term stabilization of prices should involve not only producers, but also key consumers and regulators, which is highly unlikely given the current global political and economic turbulence.

Therefore, there is a risk that the deal will not be extended, due to both the positions of the main participants as well as U.S. shale, which is unlikely to have a great desire to join any production cut agreement in the foreseeable future, Rosneft told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia’s price war failed to result in dramatically boosting its market share because of the efficiency and resilience of the Russian oil industry, the Russian oil giant reckons.

The Saudis will continue to be interested in controlling the price of oil by trying to strike a balanced price that would allow them to increase oil revenues on the one hand, and curtail a significant rise in U.S. shale output on the other hand, Rosneft told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran Overtakes Iraq As India’s No. 2 Oil Supplier

Next Post

EU, Gazprom Move Closer To Resolving Gas Sales Dispute

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

 Alt text

Geopolitical Time Bomb: Chaos In Somaliland Could Trigger Regional Conflict
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com