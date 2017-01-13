Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Ukraine Pays 20% More For EU Gas Than It Would Have Paid To Russia

The Secrets Behind Russia’s 2016 Oil Success

The Secrets Behind Russia’s 2016 Oil Success

Despite crippling sanctions and low…

Saudis Cut Even More: Oil Production Falls To 2 Year Low

Saudis Cut Even More: Oil Production Falls To 2 Year Low

Saudi Arabia has cut oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Reserve Fund Can Stay At Current Level At $50 Per Barrel

By Irina Slav - Jan 13, 2017, 3:33 PM CST Putin Lukoil

Russia’s Economy Minister Anton Siluanov said that the country’s Reserve Fund could be maintained this year at international oil price levels of US$50 a barrel. The Reserve Fund is fed with oil and gas revenues that remain after the bulk is transferred into the federal budget to fund various programs.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of an economic forum, Siluanov explained that this would be possible thanks to the fact that the additional oil and gas revenues that the budget will receive if oil stays at US$50 could reach US$17 billion (1 trillion rubles) this year.

The Minister added that planned outlays for this year from the Reserve Fund and the Fund of National Wealth together are calculated at US$30 billion (1.8 trillion rubles). The size of the Reserve Fund as of end-2016 was US$16.36 billion (972.13 billion rubles), down 73.3 percent on 2015. Last year, US$40 billion (2.137 trillion rubles) from the Reserve Fund was used to cover the deficit brought about mostly by the oil price crash.

Related: Saudis Cut Even More: Oil Production Falls To 2 Year Low

The size of the Reserve Fund and the Fund of National Wealth is calculated as a portion of gross domestic product for each fiscal year. When the Reserve Fund is filled, what remains of oil and gas revenues goes into the Fund of National Wealth. At end-December 2016, the Fund of National Wealth totaled US$70 billion (4.36 trillion rubles).

Siluanov also said that the Reserve Fund will likely remain untouched until the end of the first quarter of this year. According to new portal RIA Novosti, since the 2017 federal budget is based on international oil prices of US$40 a barrel, what remains in the Reserve Fund right now could be spent in total after March-April and the Fund of National Wealth will be tapped. However, if prices remain at US$50 and higher, there is a chance that the Reserve Fund’s size to be kept at current levels.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kashagan Production Ramping Up To 180,000 Bpd

Next Post

Ukraine Pays 20% More For EU Gas Than It Would Have Paid To Russia

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Exxon’s 2040 Outlook: Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

The U.S. Prepares To Sell Off Its Oil Reserves

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Alt text

Trump’s Oil Price Dilemma

 Alt text

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com