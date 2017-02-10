Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

South Korean KOGAS May Buy Into U.S. Shale Gas

Gasoline Prices Could Rise 30 Cents Because Of Border Tax

Gasoline Prices Could Rise 30 Cents Because Of Border Tax

The GOP’s border tax proposal…

UAE Starts Execution Of $163 Billion Energy Transformation Program

UAE Starts Execution Of $163 Billion Energy Transformation Program

The UAE has taken the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia To Raise Urals Crude Exports While Cutting Output With OPEC

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 10, 2017, 3:41 PM CST Russian Oil

While Russia is saying that it would undertake its share of promised oil production cuts, it is also saying it will be increasing its Urals crude oil exports in the first half of this year, leaving traders perplexed about how it is securing the additional exports while cutting production.

Russia is reducing production ahead of schedule but exports are rising ahead of schedule too. I don’t quite understand how it is possible,Reuters reported on Friday, quoting a source in the Russian oil market.

As part of the coordinated OPEC-non-OPEC supply cut, Russia has pledged to gradually reduce production by 300,000 bpd between January and June. According to information posted on the homepage of its energy ministry website, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak says that the country reduced its oil production by 117,000 bpd in January.

At the same time, transit and exports of Russian oil will increase by 5 percent in January through March, compared to the period October-December 2016, according to a December-dated quarterly schedule seen by Reuters.

Novak has said that it was important for Russia to cut production, not its exports.

At the beginning of December, after the joint OPEC/NOPEC plan to cut supply, the market naturally expected decreased Russian exports, which sent Baltic Urals prices soaring to the highest level in 15 years. But then the prices started falling after the market saw that Russia had no intention of reducing Urals crude exports in January or February.

Related: Oil Prices Head Higher On Positive Demand Outlook

Earlier this week, industry sources told Reuters that Russia upped loadings from Baltic Sea ports in February compared to initial plans, with oil companies Surgutneftegas and Lukoil set to export more than the final plan.

Production-wise, Russia says it is supporting OPEC’s efforts to cut output and even sits on the joint ministerial monitoring committee to monitor compliance to cuts.

Earlier this month, Novak said that global oil output was cut by 1.4 million bpd in January, and that “we are also noticing a significant decrease in speculative pressure to the prices.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Israel Puts Off License Award In First Offshore Oil, Gas Bid Round

Next Post

South Korean KOGAS May Buy Into U.S. Shale Gas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 As Oil Crunch Bites, Nigeria Chooses China’s $40B Over Taiwan

As Oil Crunch Bites, Nigeria Chooses China’s $40B Over Taiwan

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com