Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Libya Thwarts Suspected Oil Smugglers For Second Time This Week

Gasoline Shortages Loom On East Coast As Colonial Pipeline Shuts Down

Gasoline Shortages Loom On East Coast As Colonial Pipeline Shuts Down

The shutdown of the Colonial…

There Is No Relief In Sight For Energy Investors

There Is No Relief In Sight For Energy Investors

Energy stocks have been quietly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia To Fund Arctic Oil, Economy Development With $2.75B

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 31, 2017, 5:00 PM CDT Arctic

Russia will be financing the development of the Artic continental shelf and the economy of the local areas with more than US$2.75 billion (160 billion rubles) by 2025, Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.  

Russia’s program for Arctic development rests on three pillars—boosting economic growth, developing sea infrastructure, and developing the continental shelf with modern technology and equipment, Medvedev said.

Neither sanctions nor low oil prices are deterring Russia’s ambitions to develop oil and gas reserves in its part of the Artic.  

The U.S. Treasury sanctions list from 2014 prohibits the exports of goods, services (not including financial services), or technology in support of exploration or production for Russian deepwater, Arctic offshore, or shale projects that have the potential to produce oil. 

Earlier this year, Russia’s biggest oil producer, Rosneft, announced its first crude oil find in the Eastern Arctic, in the Laptev Sea. The company did not detail any reserve estimates for the well—its first offshore well in the eastern Arctic—but noted that its 28 licenses in the Russian Arctic shelf have combined reserves estimated at 34 billion tons of oil equivalent, or 249.22 billion barrels.

Related: Texas Shale Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey

Since 2012, Rosneft has invested US$1.72 billion (100 billion rubles) in Arctic exploration. Between this year and 2021, it plans to spend another US$4.29 billion (250 billion rubles) on exploration and development in the Arctic.

By 2050, the Arctic could supply between 20 and 30 percent of Russia’s total crude oil output, according to experts that Rosneft cited in June. At the moment, however, there is only one producing platform in the country’s Arctic shelf, in the Pechora Sea. Operated by Gazprom Neft, the Prirazlomnaya platform started pumping oil back in late 2013. The field is estimated to hold 70 million tons, or 513 million barrels, with annual production averaging 5.5 million tons (40.3 million barrels) at full capacity.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Activists Protest Kinder Morgan’s Westridge Crude Oil Terminal

Next Post

Libya Thwarts Suspected Oil Smugglers For Second Time This Week

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Huge Crude Inventory Draw
API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

API Reports Major Crude Inventory Draw, Surprise Gasoline Build

 Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

Pemex Needs Partner For $10.7B Offshore Oil Project

 Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Build In Gasoline Inventories

 API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

API Reports Significant Crude Oil Draw, Small Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Researchers Announce Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

 Alt text

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Alt text

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

 Alt text

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com