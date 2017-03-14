Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iran May Cap Output If OPEC Remains Committed To Cuts

Iran And Iraq To Ramp Up Oil Production Despite OPEC Cuts

Iran And Iraq To Ramp Up Oil Production Despite OPEC Cuts

While OPEC has maintained a…

Oil’s Big Drop: The Contrarian View

Oil’s Big Drop: The Contrarian View

With oil prices crashes over…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Announces Four-Year Delay In Scrapping Oil Export Duty

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 14, 2017, 10:13 AM CDT Putin

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced a four-year delay in the abolishment of oil export duties on Monday.

The new timeline means that Moscow will scrap the taxes on oil and refined goods incrementally between 2022-2025 in a “tax maneuver” that will also increase the mineral extraction tax simultaneously. The previous timeline estimated that taxes would end between the years 2018 and 2020.

"We think that oil export duty could be scrapped in full between 2022-2025," Siluanov told a group of reporters at an event organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. "We are holding discussions with oil firms and the Energy Ministry and I am sure a relevant decision will be made."

The minister revealed no details about the scale of the MET hikes, though he commented that the net effect of the changes on the bottom lines of Russian oil and gas companies would be “neutral.”

The plans have been built on analyses by Moscow’s bureaucracy that taxing the country’s businesses at home is more efficient than chasing them for the import taxes they owe. Oil and gas companies also approve this move, because a direct tax on profits encourages production while reflecting costs and risk factors, Reuters reported.

Related: Falling Oil Prices Could Upend The OPEC Deal

Russia is also considering upping its value-added tax to coincide with a drop in social security payments. Siluanov said the move would cause a spiral of activity that would lead to a two percent rise in inflation of the ruble’s value.

Russia recently approved its 2017 budget, which envisages a deficit of 3.2 percent of GDP – a figure comparable to the United States’ 2.6 percent estimated for 2017. According to some analysts, however, such as Mauldin Economics’ Jacob Shapiro, this 3.2 percent is enough to make life difficult for Moscow over the next 12 months, which is why the Kremlin should hope for higher oil prices spurred by global production cuts negotiated by OPEC.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Shale Set For 109,000 BPD Increase Next Month

Next Post

Saudis Say Eased Output Cuts In February, Oil Prices Drop

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabian Budget Deficit Set to Narrow in 2017 on Higher Oil Prices

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com