Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Reservoir Damages May Stop OPEC From Cheating

Rosneft To Ramp Up Global Expansion Under Trump

Rosneft To Ramp Up Global Expansion Under Trump

2017 is shaping up to…

Oil Holds Steady On Holiday Trading

Oil Holds Steady On Holiday Trading

Oil prices held steady on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Drilling Info

Drilling Info

Since 1999, Drillinginfo has been a leading provider of oil and gas data and technology.

More Info

Share

Related News

Reservoir Damages May Stop OPEC From Cheating

By Drilling Info - Dec 23, 2016, 2:58 PM CST OPEC

OPEC oil production comes primarily from conventional reservoirs. These reservoirs require reservoir pressure management. Some have suggested that Saudi Arabia’s rationale for cutting production was to reverse the reservoir damage that overproduction has, or may have, caused. Preservation of reservoir integrity may ultimately limit “immediate” increases to inventories from OPEC.

The temptation to cheat on quotas undoubtedly rises as prices rise, but this will occur in a universe populated by mostly long established fields for which pressure drawdowns due to years of production have left reservoirs in a delicate balance. So it’s quite possible that even if cheating IS encouraged by member nations, long term damage to ultimate cash flow may occur if the cheating barrels are sourced from mature fields.

The geopolitical landscape is absolutely teeming with heightened tensions and potential black swan events.

Inquiries into Russia’s hacking activities, possible re-imposition of Iran sanctions, the increasingly desperate Venezuelan situation, China’s seizure of a U.S. Navy drone and desired control of shipping lanes in the South China sea—not to mention the destabilizing end game in Syria—are likely flash points that could easily escalate into violence that could greatly hamper the ability of OPEC oil to get to market. It’s a good bet that supply interruption, rather than global demand strength is a more likely foundation for future price variability in crude.

If reservoir damage worries are a fact of life for many OPEC producers, U.S. unconventional producers may ultimately be the long-term winners in a universe of rising prices (assuming that OPEC acts rationally for long term gain, rather than to staunch short term cash flow problems.)

By Mark Nibbelink via Drillinginfo.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shale Gas Is Back With This $2 Billion Acquisition

Drilling Info

Drilling Info

Since 1999, Drillinginfo has been a leading provider of oil and gas data and technology.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Iran Loses Nuclear Device, Sparks GCC Worry

Iran Loses Nuclear Device, Sparks GCC Worry
Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

 OPEC Cancels Meeting With Non-OPEC Players, Dooming Oil Prices

OPEC Cancels Meeting With Non-OPEC Players, Dooming Oil Prices

 Ahead Of OPEC’s Meeting, API Inventory Report Shows Major Crude Build At Cushing

Ahead Of OPEC’s Meeting, API Inventory Report Shows Major Crude Build At Cushing

 Smog-Sucking Towers In China Begin Creating Jewelry Out of Polluting Particles

Smog-Sucking Towers In China Begin Creating Jewelry Out of Polluting Particles

Most Commented

Alt text

Leonardo DiCaprio Meets With Trump To Discuss Creation Of Millions Of Green Jobs

 Alt text

The Three Faces Of Climate Change

 Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Economy Needs Higher Oil Prices – Goldman Sachs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com