Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

2017 – The Year Of The Drone

2017 – The Year Of The Drone

Commercial usage of drones is…

Could 2017 Be A Banner Year For Natural Gas?

Could 2017 Be A Banner Year For Natural Gas?

The latest rally in natural…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Republican Senator Says ‘No’ To Tearing Up Iran Nuclear Deal

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 06, 2017, 4:38 PM CST Bob Corker

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Republican Chair Bob Corker says President-elect Donald Trump should not and would not reverse the nuclear deal with Iran.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Senator Corker (Tennessee) said the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement should remain in place, even if there was a need for stricter enforcement of the deal’s terms.

“In spite of the all the flaws in the agreement, nothing bad is going to happen relative to nuclear development in Iran in the next few years. It’s just not,” news agencies quoted Corker as saying.

Though Trump has colorfully implied that the Iran deal would be torn up and has called it a “horrible” deal, even Israel—to which Trump has been paying great lip service via his favored social media service—seems to think privately that tearing up the deal would be dangerously destabilizing.

As we get closer to the new president’s inauguration, however, Iran may be viewed more soberly, and the earlier promised radical change may not be so radical at the end of the day.

“The Iran deal from my perspective was flawed. It was not negotiated in a good way, because as almost all of us know, so much leverage was given up on the front end,” Senator Corker said.

Related: Platts Sees OPEC Cuts Eliminating Oversupply By Q3

“At the same time,” Corker added, “you’ve got a choice. You can come in and figuratively tear it up ... and you can create a crisis on the front end by doing so. Or you can understand that we have lots of challenges to deal with around the world."

“What you can do instead is to begin to radically ensure its being implemented properly,” he added.
Corker’s statements come right after the issuance by Iran of a list of 29 companies that qualified for bidding on oil and gas tenders—and only one U.S. player was among them. Most others pulled out of the race due to concerns that relations between Iran and the U.S. will take a turn for the worse once Trump takes office later this month.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Libyan PFG Relinquishes Control Of Major Refinery

Next Post

Kuwait Slashes Oil Production To 2.707M BPD On OPEC Accord

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing

Oil Platform Collapses In Caspian Sea, 1 Dead, 9 Missing
Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

Three Big Breakthroughs Sure To Give Gold Prices A Boost

 WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

WoodMac: Oil Explorers Set To Book Double-Digit Returns In 2017

 The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

The South American Nation Seeing An Oil And Gold Breakout

 A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

A Major Red Flag? Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Shrink 60% In 2017

Most Commented

Alt text

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 Alt text

The Coming Fracture Of Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

Not So Prolific: U.S. Shale Faces A Reality Check

 Alt text

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com