Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 50.84 +1.26 +2.54%
Brent Crude 56.48 +0.69 +1.24%
Mars US 50.93 +0.41 +0.81%
Opec Basket 53.70 -0.77 -1.41%
Urals 52.22 +0.14 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 55.23 -1.06 -1.88%
Louisiana Light 55.23 -1.06 -1.88%
Bonny Light 55.45 +0.10 +0.18%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.00 -1.23 -2.55%
Natural Gas 2.891 +0.06 +2.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 53.43 -1.50 -2.73%
Murban 55.93 -1.45 -2.53%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.27 +0.39 +0.75%
Basra Light 51.59 -0.06 -0.12%
Saharan Blend 55.47 +0.25 +0.45%
Bonny Light 55.45 +0.10 +0.18%
Bonny Light 55.45 +0.10 +0.18%
Girassol 55.70 +0.10 +0.18%
Opec Basket 53.70 -0.77 -1.41%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.62 +1.03 +2.74%
Western Canadian Select 38.54 -1.38 -3.46%
Canadian Condensate 51.69 -1.47 -2.77%
Premium Synthetic 54.34 -1.08 -1.95%
Sweet Crude 49.04 -1.32 -2.62%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Peace Sour 45.74 -1.48 -3.13%
Light Sour Blend 48.64 -1.08 -2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 -1.07 -1.94%
Central Alberta 47.54 -1.18 -2.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 55.23 -1.06 -1.88%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 46.00 +0.25 +0.55%
Giddings 39.75 -2.75 -6.47%
ANS West Coast 55.21 -1.29 -2.28%
West Texas Sour 43.53 +0.29 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 47.48 +0.29 +0.61%
Eagle Ford 47.48 +0.29 +0.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 46.03 +0.29 +0.63%
Kansas Common 39.75 -1.25 -3.05%
Buena Vista 54.03 -0.15 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 mins Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 35 mins Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 1 hour Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 4 hours Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 5 hours Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 17 hours Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 21 hours Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 22 hours Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 23 hours The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 24 hours China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 1 day Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 1 day Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 1 day LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 4 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 4 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China
  • 4 days Barclays: Canada’s Oil, Gas Mid-Caps To Benefit From Slower Output Growth
  • 4 days Musk Says Tesla Could Bring Puerto Rico’s Power Back Online
  • 4 days New Saudi Oil Prices Met With Mixed Reactions
  • 4 days U.S. Distillate Stocks Drop Again As Refiners Struggle To Meet Demand
  • 4 days Argentina Plans Offshore Oil Auction For 2018
  • 4 days Gazprom Neft Hit Hard From OPEC Production Cut
  • 5 days Gazprom Neft Announces New Hydrocarbon Discovery In Western Pacific
  • 5 days U.S. To Lift Sudan Sanctions, Re-Open Path For Oil Exports
  • 5 days Aramco CEO Rejects Russia LNG Project Investment Report
  • 5 days IMF Warns Saudis Not To Rush Reforms To Offset Low Oil Prices
  • 5 days Norway Looks To Reduce Its Dependence On Oil
  • 5 days TransCanada Scraps Oil Pipeline Project To East Coast
  • 5 days Chevron Prepares To Shut Down Gulf Platforms Ahead Of Storm
  • 5 days New Form Of Alternate Energy To Power International Horse Show
  • 6 days Europe’s Largest Refinery To Shutter For Two Months
  • 6 days Shallow-Water Oil Auctions Fall Flat for Mexico
  • 6 days Venezuela Has Plan B To Sell Its Oil If U.S. Imposes Sanctions
  • 6 days IEA Head Sees Oil Prices Subdued On Non-OPEC Supply Growth
  • 6 days Nat Gas Exports Could Add $73B To U.S. Economy
  • 6 days Venezuela To Invite More Countries To Join Output Cuts
  • 6 days Libya’s Sharara Oil Field Resumes Production
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia Plans Russian Oil, Gas Investments
  • 7 days Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
  • 7 days India Set To Become World’s Fastest Growing Energy Market
  • 7 days Brazil Has No Plans To Privatize Petrobras

Breaking News:

Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil

Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

Is This The Geopolitical Shift Of The Century?

Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman’s…

Oil Prices May Hit $60 By End Of 2017

Oil Prices May Hit $60 By End Of 2017

As oil prices back down…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 10, 2017, 2:30 PM CDT North Sea

Record-high U.S. crude oil exports are putting pressure on North Sea oil as American oil is now flowing to Europe and to the prized Asian market, which has become increasingly important for determining North Sea oil prices and the Brent benchmark.

U.S. crude oil exports hit a record-high of 1.98 million bpd in the week to September 29, EIA data showed last week. This was the highest weekly average since the U.S. removed restrictions on crude oil exports at the end of 2015, after a four-decade ban. Last week’s figure also beat the previous record set by U.S. exporters, which was hit in the previous week, at 1.5 million bpd. Oversupply due to Harvey drove the higher exports, but most of all, it is the wide spread of around $6 between WTI and Brent prices that drives buyers to lust after the cheaper U.S. crude grade. The spread is also wide enough to offset shipping costs to destinations like Asia and Europe.

“Get to a $4 spread and you can take it anywhere in the world,” R.T. Dukes of Wood Mackenzie told The Wall Street Journal last month.

The record U.S. exports volumes are now equal to the amount of crude oil typically shipped from the North Sea, according to Bloomberg data.

“It’s direct competition to North Sea production on many different fronts,” Olivier Jakob, managing director at Switzerland-based Petromatrix, told Bloomberg.

“It will be more difficult for the North Sea to push some of its barrels outside of the region. It creates competition. It’s going to be a bearish factor for the North Sea market,” Jakob noted.

Analysts expect the U.S. exports to stay high in coming months until price differentials converge.

According to an S&P Global Platts preview ahead of this week’s EIA data, the shifting economics has provided strong incentive for exports, and U.S. grades will remain competitive with rival grades in the short term.  

Related: U.S. Shale Isn’t As Strong As It Appears

“The forces of arbitrage should eventually cause the Brent/WTI spread to narrow further, but until then exports will likely remain elevated based on U.S. crude’s competitiveness with rival grades,” S&P Global Platts Oil Futures Editor Geoffrey Craig says.

WTI is at a discount to North Sea crude grades Forties and Ekofisk, it’s more affordable in the Mediterranean against Azeri Light and Nigeria’s Bonny Light, as well as Russia’s Sokol and ESPO, Vietnam’s Bach Ho, and Malaysia’s Kikeh, S&P Global Platts calculations show. Moreover, the Dubai crude swap—the benchmark for Middle East supply to Asia—is now at its biggest premium to WTI in more than two years, S&P Global Platts said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Largest Gasoline Draw On Record
Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw

 Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit

 Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

 Alt text

Schlumberger’s Gamble Could Change Oilfield Services Forever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com